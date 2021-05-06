HAMLIN — Head coach Greg Lambert's Lincoln County Panthers picked up their 10th win in only 11 tries so far in the 2021 baseball season on Tuesday night as they came away with a mercy-rule win against Cross Lanes Christian by the final score of 13-1 in only five innings.
The homestanding Panthers wasted no time jumping all over the visiting Warriors, as they went to bat for the first time following a 1-2-3 top of the first inning from junior pitcher Aiden McCloud, and saw five runs cross the plate as they took a commanding five to zip lead.
The big blow in the bottom of the first frame came off the bat of junior slugger Gabe Bates who ripped a two-run scoring double down the left field line. LC drew four walks off Cross Lanes starter Jason Frye in the first inning alone.
After a scoreless bottom of the second inning the Panther bats went back to work in their half of the third.
Eli Brogan led off the inning with a double in the left-center field gap and then scored on a throwing error while he was trying to steal third to give LC the 6-0 lead.
LC added another run later in the inning as Drew McCloud reached base via error and then came around to score on a hard-hit single from first baseman Austin Adkins to extend the lead to 7-0.
After Aiden McCloud fired another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fourth the Lincoln County offense came to the plate in the bottom half and produced their biggest inning of the contest as they put the game out of reach.
Senior shortstop Trace Adkins knocked in the first run of the frame with a ringing double to left-center which made the score 8-0.
After Brogan reached on an error which allowed Adkins to score and push the lead to 9-0, Bates did damage with his bat again but this time he left the park for a deep two-run home run over the tall left-field fence off of Warrior relief pitcher Eli Stowers which extended the LC lead to 11-0.
"Gabe is the real deal, he really is, I feel like he is definitely a D1 prospect," coach Lambert said of his centerfielder. "He's a junior and he's also one of our best pitchers, he throws the ball really hard. He's only going to get better as he goes, I expect big things for him down the road.
The Panthers added two more runs on passed balls to the tally before the Warriors could pick up the third out of inning which pushed their advantage to its largest of the night at 13-0.
Aiden McCloud, who was pitching his first career varsity start, carried a no-hitter into the top of the fifth inning and needed only three outs to clinch it.
Cross Lanes finally broke through in the fifth however as senior Tyson Null broke up the no-no and the shut-out in one swing of the bat as he cracked a solo home run to left field to bring the LCHS lead to 13-1.
The junior hurler wouldn't let the single swing of the bat get him off his game however as he retired the next three batters in order to end the game.
"That was Aiden's first start as a varsity pitcher, when you play a lot of games you've got to have a lot of arms and he's kind of emerged as our fifth starter," coach Lambert said after the win. "Our ace Eli Brogan has only pitched one inning all season for us, he's coming back from an injury and was just cleared to start throwing but Aiden has really stepped up for us. He came up big for us in our win against Tug Valley too."
McCloud went all five innings in the win against the Warriors and only allowed the one run on the one hit while striking out four hitters and only allowing one walk. He threw only 65 pitches, 42 of them being strikes.
Bates led the Panthers at the plate as he had the home run, his fifth of the young season, to go along with the double and four RBIs and two runs scored.
Austin Adkins also had a pair of hits on the evening and knocked in a run while Trace Adkins had a single, one RBI, and two runs scored. Brogan had a hit and scored three times on the night while catcher Drew McCloud and Skylor Simpson rounded out the hit column with singles.
Frye was credited with the loss on the night as he went only two innings and allowed five runs, three earned, on only one hit while striking out three and walking four batters.
Stowers came in out of the bullpen for Cross Lanes as he went two innings and allowed eight runs, four earned, on seven hits while striking out a pair and walking one.
Coach Lambert said he was pleased with some of the things he saw from his team during the win and that they are starting to get back to the way they were playing early in the season when they started 7-0 with wins over Woodrow Wilson, Nitro, Clay County, and Chapmanville.
"We played solid today. We played good defense, we hit the ball, we moved runners. We are trying to get back to the way we were playing early in the season, " Lambert said. "We were having some success early on scoring a lot of runs and our guys kind of transitioned from a team that manufactures runs and makes things happen to playing for the big inning, and we want to get away from that. We are not a big inning team...we've worked the past few practices at trying to get back to fundamentals, getting the bat on the ball and being better on the base paths."
The Panthers currently have only nine games remaining on their regular season slate of games, beginning on Thursday, May 6 when they play a road tilt at the Logan Wildcats in a 7 p.m. first pitch. LCHS is scheduled to play at Chapmanville on Monday, May 10 and will return home to host Class AAA Capital on Thursday, May 13 at 6:00 p.m.
Score by Innings
CLCHS: 0 0 0 0 1 - 1
LCHS: 5 0 2 6 0 - 13