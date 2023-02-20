LC girls voted as No. 3 seed, opens sectional play with Logan By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Feb 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now The Lincoln County Lady Panthers hope to pull an upset against Logan in the opening round of the sectional tournament against Logan on Tuesday. Jarrid McCormick | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln County Lady Panthers were voted as the No. 3 seed in the Class AAA Region IV Section II Tournament this past week.The Lady Panthers (5-16) open up the postseason against No. 2 seed Logan on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. inside Willie Akers Arena in Logan.Logan (11-11) won both regular season matchups against Lincoln County but both games were tight until the final horn. The Lady Wildcats, who are the defending Class AAA State Champions, won the first game 58-53 in Hamlin on Jan. 30 and then topped LCHS 42-36 in Logan just last Monday.Lincoln County head coach Randy Adkins said after the game last Monday that for his team to come in and get revenge on Logan next week in the sectional semifinals, belief is key.“I think this is a team that we can beat,” Adkins said. “They have to believe. They have to believe that they can win in order for us to do it.”Wayne was tabbed as the No. 1 seed in the sectional and they enter with a 21-1 record and ranked as No. 2 in the state. They are set to host No. 4 seed Scott on Tuesday night.The winners of the two semifinal games will meet up in the sectional championship on Friday night inside the home gymnasium of the higher seed.Both the winner and the runner-up of the sectional will advance on to one of the Region IV Co-Finals.On the other side of the Region in Section I, Ripley got the No. 1 seed, Nitro landed at No. 2, Winfield came in at No. 3, and Point Pleasant is the No. 4 seed.Region IV Section II Tournament ScheduleTuesday, February 21No. 4 Scott at No. 1 WayneNo. 3 Lincoln County at No. 2 LoganFriday, February 24Semifinal winners at higher seed HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Follow JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News LC girls voted as No. 3 seed, opens sectional play with Logan Southern West Virginia Calendar Lawrence County Courthouse records WV House passes bill that would expand eligible electric bicycle use UWRC receives $83K donation from Mountain Health Network House bill would create new coalfields energy research, economic development authority Logan coffee shop owner arrested on three warrants Applications open for freshman diversity scholarship Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.