lc lady panthers.JPG
The Lincoln County Lady Panthers hope to pull an upset against Logan in the opening round of the sectional tournament against Logan on Tuesday.

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

The Lincoln County Lady Panthers were voted as the No. 3 seed in the Class AAA Region IV Section II Tournament this past week.

The Lady Panthers (5-16) open up the postseason against No. 2 seed Logan on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. inside Willie Akers Arena in Logan.

