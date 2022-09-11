Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LC girls soccer Emma Harless-1.JPG
Lincoln County’s Emma Harless sends a ball back down the field during a recent match at Logan.

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

HAMLIN — After mixed fortunes on the road during the preceding two weeks, the LCHS Lady Panthers (4-3-0) got back on track in Hamlin on Saturday with a hard fought 4-2 win over Midland Trail (3-3-0).

Much of the game was played in light drizzle before a crowd or around 80 fans. Midland Trail’s small squad limited them to fielding 10, with Dallas Plumley doing the same despite his deep bench. Indeed, for around 10 minutes of the encounter, the teams played nine-a-side due to an injury sustained by the visitors.

