HAMLIN — After mixed fortunes on the road during the preceding two weeks, the LCHS Lady Panthers (4-3-0) got back on track in Hamlin on Saturday with a hard fought 4-2 win over Midland Trail (3-3-0).
Much of the game was played in light drizzle before a crowd or around 80 fans. Midland Trail’s small squad limited them to fielding 10, with Dallas Plumley doing the same despite his deep bench. Indeed, for around 10 minutes of the encounter, the teams played nine-a-side due to an injury sustained by the visitors.
The Lady Panthers took an early lead off a classy strike by Shannon Pellegrini into the concession end goal. Midway through the first half, however, the visitors scoring off a penalty kick after a foul inside the box when a Lady Panther tripped a Lady Patriot. The sides went into the break tied at 1-1.
The second half saw the hosts find their groove, but it took a while. The Lady Patriots managed to sneak into a 2-1 lead after a momentary defensive lapse by the home team.
Jenna Gue posed a big threat down the right and was impressive from set pieces. Gue nabbed two goals for the Panthers in the final quarter, and the hosts’ fourth came from an own goal after yet another Gue shot from deep on the right.
Both Panther ‘keepers impressed, Emma Harless and Jodi Porter making very few mistakes from high balls and direct shots. Mattie Beckett was as usual reliable in the left corner, rescuing plenty of possession from Patriot forays down the right side of attack. Nevaeh Wood showed great composure in the middle of the field despite having to deal with a niggling foot injury.
The win for the Lady Panthers came ahead of a busy week of four games in six nights.