ST. ALBANS — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers made a fourth quarter rally on Monday, Jan. 10 at St. Albans but they came up short of completing the comeback as the Lady Dragons came away with the 55-49 win.
The two squads came out going back-and-forth to start off the game as the Lady Panthers held a slim lead after the first quarter of play by a score of 11-10.
The homestanding Lady Dragons picked up steam in the ensuing second quarter however as they outscored Lincoln County 17-6 in the stanza and took a 27-17 halftime lead.
Coming out of the break, St. Albans continued to add to their lead as they outpaced the Lady Panthers 22-16 in the third quarter to take a commanding 49-33 lead into the fourth.
Head coach Randy Adkins’ Lady Panthers never quit battling however as they mounted a fourth quarter comeback that got them right back into the game.
Lincoln County tightened up defensively in the fourth as they outscored St. Albans 16-6, but it was still not enough as the Dragons held on for the six-point win.
Senior wing Kenley Kveton led the Lady Panthers in scoring on the night as she finished with a game high 17 points, 13 of which came in the second half.
Fellow senior Avery Lucas joined her in double-figures with 11 points, Kaden Peters was next with eight, Elizabeth Blankenship added six, Maci Lunsford chipped in five, and Gracie Clay rounded out the scoring with two points.
Shayla Montgomery led the way for St. Albans as she poured in 16 points while Jayden Doub added 11 and Ny Ny Ponnell finished with 10.
The win for St. Albans improved them to 4-2 on the season while the loss for Lincoln County saw them fall to 3-6 on the year.
The Lady Panthers were set to be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 15 against Ritchie County but the game was called off due to COVID issues within the Ritchie County program. No reschedule date has been announced as of press time.
LCHS returns home on Tuesday of this week as they are set to host Chapmanville in a 7 p.m. tip.
The Lady Panthers will remain home the rest of the week as they play host to local rival Hurricane on Friday night and welcome Braxton County to the Panther Pavilion for a Saturday matchup set to tip at 4 p.m.