Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

DSC_9668.JPG

Lincoln County senior Maci Lunsford shoots a jumper during an early season game for the Lady Panthers.

 Amy Adkins | The Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers are still in search of their first win of the 2022-2023 season as they dropped a pair of games this past week to fall to 0-3.

On Saturday, Dec. 3 the Lady Panthers hosted Chesapeake High School out of Ohio in the battle of the Panthers inside the Panther Pavilion. It was the Ohio version of the Panthers who came away with the 48-37 win.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you