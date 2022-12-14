HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers are still in search of their first win of the 2022-2023 season as they dropped a pair of games this past week to fall to 0-3.
On Saturday, Dec. 3 the Lady Panthers hosted Chesapeake High School out of Ohio in the battle of the Panthers inside the Panther Pavilion. It was the Ohio version of the Panthers who came away with the 48-37 win.
The Lady Panthers led 11-10 after one quarter of play but they were outscored 16-7 in the second quarter as Chesapeake took a 26-18 halftime lead.
LC outscored Chesapeake 10-8 in the third to cut their lead to six at 34-28 going into the fourth but they could not get any closer as Chesapeake went back to Ohio with the 11-point win.
Gracie Clay was the lone Lady Panther in double-figures with 14 points while Elizabeth Blankenship just missed landing in double-digits with nine.
On Friday, Dec. 9 the Lady Panthers made the trip to nearby Wayne High School to play a sectional matchup with the Lady Pioneers. Coach Wade Williamson’s club handled business coming away with the 51-26 win.
Wayne jumped out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 32-12 at halftime. Lincoln County only managed to score single-digit points in all four quarters with their largest output being a nine point fourth.
Elizabeth Blankenship and freshman Abbie Jeffers led Lincoln County in scoring with five points each while Kaden Peters, Gracie Clay, and Maci Lunsford each scored four.
Lincoln County was looking to find their first win when they returned home to play Riverside on Monday, Dec. 12. The Lady Panthers do not play again until Monday, Dec. 19 when they are set to make the return trip to play the same Riverside squad.
Score by Quarters
CHS: 10 16 8 14 — 48
LCHS: 11 7 10 9 — 37
Scoring
C: S. Hutchinson 21, E. Hicks 12, A. Isaacs 9, K. Ball 5.
LC: G. Clay 14, E. Blankenship 9, M. Barnett 6, M. Lunsford 5, K. Peters 2.
Score by Quarters
LCHS: 6 6 5 9 — 26
WHS: 19 13 13 4 — 51
Scoring
LC: E. Blankenship 5, A. Jeffers 5, K. Peters 4, G. Clay 4, M. Lunsford 4, M. Barnett 2, B. Pennington 2.
W: M. Stacy 12, A. Adkins 11, B. Adkins 10, L. Brooks 10, C. Williams 2, K. Runyon 2, K. Brown 2.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.