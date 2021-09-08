HAMLIN — The Lincoln County cross country team has had a busy start to the 2021 campaign as they have already competed in two meets during the early part of the season.
The Panthers ran in their first meet of the 2021 season on Saturday, Aug. 28 in the annual Dutch Miller Cross Country Invitational at the YMCA Kennedy Center in Huntington and then their second meet on Sat. Sept. 4 in the St. Mary’s Medical Center XC Festival Under the Lights hosted by Cabell Midland High School.
Senior standout Jackson Sanders had a good start to his final season for Lincoln as he placed 23rd overall out of 127 total runners in the Dutch Invitational with a time of 19:34.
During the second meet at Cabell Midland, Sanders improved his time by more than 45 seconds as he ran the 3.1 mile course in 18:24, good enough to qualify for a medal at 22nd overall in the boys division.
Jackson Sanders is the team’s most experienced runner having ran since middle school and he qualified for the state meet during his sophomore season in 2019. Head coach John Sanders said that Jackson, who came into the season ranked No. 45 in Class AAA by RunWV, is also drawing interest from a few colleges.
Freshman Derek Adkins has came onto the running scene at the high school level and gotten off to a good start as he had the second best time so far in the first two meets for LCHS.
Adkins finished the Huntington meet 69th overall with a time of 22:30 and cut that time to 21:57 during the Cabell Midland meet good for 51st overall.
Senior Ayden McClung finished the Dutch Miller meet in 81st overall with a final time of 23:32 while fellow senior Cody Long finished 91st with a time of 24:46.
In this past weekend’s St. Mary’s XC meet at Cabell Midland, McClung finished 59th with a time of 23:56 while Long was 62nd with a final time of 25:42.
Sophomore Josiah Teter and freshman Bobby Lucas also competed in the first two events. Teter finished 115th overall in the Huntington race with a time of 31:29 while Lucas came in 120th with a time of 32:43.
Lucas trimmed his overall time by nearly six whole minutes in the Cabell Midland meet as he ran the course in 26:44 seconds good for 65th place. Teter improved his time by nearly three minutes as he finished in 28:37, good for 68th overall.
Senior Audrey Vance is the only girl on the 2021 LCHS XC squad and she is in her third year running for the Lady Panthers. Vance finished the Huntington race 86th overall with a time of 34:59 and placed 62nd at Cabell Midland with a time of 35:19.
Coach John Sanders said that a challenge for the Panthers cross country squad is that all but one of the boys runners are also on the boys soccer team, while Vance plays on the volleyball team.
“We are trying to get these guys in shape for distance without running them to death,” coach Sanders said. “ They run a lot in soccer, before our first meet they had two games that week...we work around soccer to make it work, but it does make it a challenge.”
Coach Sanders said that despite the challenges he is anxious to continue to see the improvements that he knows all of his runners will make throughout the season.
They have three more meets scheduled in the regular season, Sept. 7 at Oak Hill, Sept. 18 at Boyd County in Kentucky, and Sept. 18 in Ripley. The Regional meet is Oct. 21 and will also be held at Cedar Lakes in Ripley while the state meet is scheduled for Oct. 30 at Cabell Midland High School.
John Sanders is being assisted in the 2021 season by assistant coach Amber Sanders and Auxiliary coach Justin Blankenship.