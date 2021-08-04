HAMLIN — The Lincoln County basketball team had a busy summer practice period, particularly during the month of June as they traveled to four different team camps.
Head coach Rodney Plumley described the month of June in particular as “grueling” for the Panthers as they attended camps at Georgetown College in Kentucky, Centerville University in Ohio, as well as in-state camps at Marietta College and West Liberty University.
“We were happy to be able to get back to a few team camps this year, last summer we weren’t able to do anything because of COVID,” Plumley said. “These camps are great team building opportunities and especially when you have some new guys playing like we do this year. But our guys played hard all summer and I feel like got a little better every day.”
The Panthers said goodbye to four starters from a 13-8 team a year ago as Jayse Tully (13.2 ppg), Jonathan Blankenship (17.9 ppg), Will Carpenter (7.6 ppg), and Scooter Phillips (7.3 ppg) were all lost to graduation.
Isaiah Koontz is a two-year starter at guard who will be expected to be a key piece in his junior season while senior Jackson Sanders, who has seen starting action over the past two years, is also expected to step up at guard. Both averaged over 7 points per game for the Panthers a season ago.
Sophomore Cam Blevins (3.2 ppg) is expected to step into the starting point guard position and hew drew the praises of his head coach. Plumley said that he feels Blevins “will be a great PG for us over the next three years.”
Also back is 6’3” senior Joe Whitten (2.9 ppg), who started the first four games of his junior season, as well as junior Sawyer Tomblin who filled in a season ago at times for the injured Scooter Phillips and 6’3” junior Willis Graham.
Coach Plumley said that four seniors who decided not to play their junior campaigns are returning to the team to play in their final season and will potentially factor into the rotation. They are guard Colin Miller, forwards Nolan Shimp and Gabe Chojnacki, and center Brady Slone.
“Right now we’ve got ideas now of how good we can be, but only time will tell how good we can actually be,” Plumley said. “But we have some key pieces coming back and I thought they worked really hard this summer.”
After the busy June, Coach Plumley and the Panthers only worked for the first week during the three-week practice period in July before he shut down the practices for the rest of the summer, allowing his multi-sport athletes to focus on their other sports such as football and soccer.
Regular season practice for the 2021-2022 regular season will begin on Monday, Nov. 15 while LCHS will have their first regular season contest on Dec. 10 at Mingo Central.