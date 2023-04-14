LC baseball By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Apr 14, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Lincoln County's Kolton Taylor takes a cut at a pitch during a game earlier this season. Jarrid McCormick | HD Media Buy Now Lincoln County's Isaac Byrd connects with a pitch during a game earlier this season. Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News Buy Now Lincoln County's Brayden Starcher fields his position in a game earlier this season. Jarrid McCormick | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMLIN — Lincoln County picked up their first win of the 2023 season on Wednesday night at home as they topped Class AAA foe Capital by a final of 8-3. Senior hurler Brayden Starcher held the Cougars to only one hit on the night as he went 6.1 innings and struck out 11 batters while walking only three before having to leave due to pitch-count. The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning as Walker Kessel brought in the first run on an RBI single and then the second run scored when Grady Adkins reached on an error. Later in the inning Kolton Taylor strode to the plate with the bases loaded and the powerful senior worked a walk to pick up an RBI and give them a three-run lead. In the fourth inning Lincoln County allowed Capital to tie the game as the Cougars scored three unearned runs after four LC errors in the inning. The Panthers snatched the lead back in the home half of the inning however as Adkins singled and then came around to score on three wild pitches to make it 4-3. Coach Casey Campbell's club blew the game wide open in the home half of the sixth as they picked up some much-needed insurance runs. Brady Eplin scored the first run of the inning to make it 5-3 Panthers and the Isaac Byrd delivered a run-scoring double to score Adkins and make it 6-3. Two batters later Taylor came up with a clutch knock as he singled into left which allowed both Byrd and Starcher to score and extend the led to 8-3. After Starcher reached the pitch limit in the top of the seventh Kessel came in to shut the door and did just that as he retired the only two batters he faced to end the game. Taylor led at the plate with his single and three RBIs while Byard had the RBI double and Adkins and Kessel each had singles and one RBI. Starcher also had a single and walked once for the Panthers. Score by InningsCHS: 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 - 3 1 3LCHS: 0 3 0 1 0 4 x - 8 6 5 HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Follow JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News LC baseball Southern West Virginia Calendar CHURCH LISTINGS Boone County Woman’s journey has led to April becoming West Virginia’s FND month Scraggs addresses County Commission Community seeks answers for Harts Community Center Parents, staff condemn condemn BOE decision to cut social workers Lincoln County Records Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.