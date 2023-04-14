Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Lincoln County picked up their first win of the 2023 season on Wednesday night at home as they topped Class AAA foe Capital by a final of 8-3. 

Senior hurler Brayden Starcher held the Cougars to only one hit on the night as he went 6.1 innings and struck out 11 batters while walking only three before having to leave due to pitch-count. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

