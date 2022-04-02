HAMLIN — The Lincoln County baseball squad came out on top of a wild game against Riverside on Tuesday, March 29 as the Panthers won a slugfest over the visiting Warriors by a final score of 19-16.
The two teams combined for 31 hits and 35 runs scored as the final score resembled that of a football game played at Lions Club Field in the fall.
Riverside jumped ahead to a big lead early on as they raced ahead to a 10-0 advantage after the top of the third inning.
The Panthers responded with an eight run third inning, followed by a three run fourth, and another eight run fifth inning as they rallied back to take a 19-15 lead.
Lincoln County pitching held the Warriors to only a single run over the final two innings to put the game away.
Senior Gabe Bates led the way for coach Casey Campbell's team as he had four base hits including a pair of triples while also driving in five runs and scoring three.
As a team, the Panthers pounded out 16 base hits with six of them being extra base hits.
Brayden Starcher added three hits including a double and two RBI while Austin Adkins had a single and a double and three runs batted in.
Skylar Simpson also had a single and a double and knocked in two runs while Drew McCloud drove in a pair on two singles. Nolan Shimp had a single and scored three runs, Sawyer Tomblin tripled and scored, and Hayden Johnson singled and scored twice.
Starcher picked up the win on the mound for Lincoln County in relief as he went 1.2 innings allowing one run on three hits with two Ks.
With the win Lincoln County improved to 2-5.
Score by Innings
RHS: 2 5 3 4 1 0 1 - 16 15 4
LCHS: 0 0 8 3 8 0 x - 19 16 6
LINCOLN COUNTY 8 SPRING VALLEY 3 (Softball)
Head coach Tommy Barrett and the Lincoln County softball team picked up another sectional win on Tuesday, March 29 as they defeated Spring Valley 8-3.
Ryleigh Shull picked up the win in the circle as she went the complete game and allowed three runs on four hits while striking out eight and walking two.
The Lady Panthers were once again lethal at the plate as they smashed 12 hits led by Haleigh Adkins and Allison Ramey who each had three singles. Adkins reached base all four times at bat and scored four runs.
Shull and Josie Bird each collected two hits and a pair of RBIs while Maci Lunsford drilled a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Becca Pennington rounded out the LC offense with a RBI single.
Score by Innings
SVHS: 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 - 3 4 1
LCHS: 2 2 0 2 1 1 x -8 12 2
LINCOLN COUNTY 9 LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. 1 (Softball)
The Lady Panthers remained unbeaten on the season as they topped Kentucky foe Lawrence County 9-1 in five innings on Wednesday, March 30.
Megan Stump picked up the win in the circle as she went the complete game allowing one run on nine hits while striking out seven and walking one.
The Lady Panthers once again brought their big sticks as they smacked 13 hits as a team in the win.
Stump helped her own cause as she had a triple, a single, drove in three runs, and scored two while centerfielder Gracie Clay led the way in hits with three singles.
Haleigh Adkins and Becca Pennington each had two hits with one of Adkins being a double while Kenzie Shaffer also doubled and drove home two runs.
Allison Ramey, Josie Bird, and Ryleigh Shull each added RBI singles in the win for Lincoln County.
The Panthers improved their record to a perfect 6-0 with the win.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 9 2
LCHS: 5 1 2 0 1 - 9 13 1