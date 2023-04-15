HAMLIN — The Lincoln County baseball team picked up their first two wins of the season this week as they defeated Capital 8-3 on Wednesday night and then mercy-ruled Van 13-2 on Thursday.
LINCOLN COUNTY 8 CAPITAL 3
Lincoln County picked up their first win of the 2023 season on Wednesday night at home as they topped Class AAA foe Capital by a final of 8-3.
Senior hurler Brayden Starcher held the Cougars to only one hit on the night as he went 6.1 innings and struck out 11 batters while walking only three before having to leave due to pitch-count.
The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning as Walker Kessel brought in the first run on an RBI single and then the second run scored when Grady Adkins reached on an error.
Later in the inning Kolton Taylor strode to the plate with the bases loaded and the powerful senior worked a walk to pick up an RBI and give them a three-run lead.
In the fourth inning Lincoln County allowed Capital to tie the game as the Cougars scored three unearned runs after four LC errors in the inning.
The Panthers snatched the lead back in the home half of the inning however as Adkins singled and then came around to score on three wild pitches to make it 4-3.
Coach Casey Campbell's club blew the game wide open in the home half of the sixth as they picked up some much-needed insurance runs.
Brady Eplin scored the first run of the inning to make it 5-3 Panthers and the Isaac Byrd delivered a run-scoring double to score Adkins and make it 6-3.
Two batters later Taylor came up with a clutch knock as he singled into left which allowed both Byrd and Starcher to score and extend the led to 8-3.
After Starcher reached the pitch limit in the top of the seventh Kessel came in to shut the door and did just that as he retired the only two batters he faced to end the game.
Taylor led at the plate with his single and three RBIs while Byard had the RBI double and Adkins and Kessel each had singles and one RBI. Starcher also had a single and walked once for the Panthers.
Score by Innings
CHS: 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 - 3 1 3
LCHS: 0 3 0 1 0 4 x - 8 6 5
LINCOLN COUNTY 13 VAN 2
The Panthers jumped all over Class A Van on Thursday night at home as they scored 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back in route to a 13-2 win in five innings.
Lincoln County added a single run in the second inning and two more in the third to reach their final total of 13 while the Bulldogs scored their only two runs in the top of the fifth.
The Panthers had 12 hits on the night as four different players finished the game with two knocks in the hit column, led by Brayden Starcher who went a perfect 2-2 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs, and two runs scored.
Catcher Isaac Byrd also had two extra-base hits as he legged out a double and a triple, scored two times, and knocked in a run while Brady Eplin and Hunter Chaffin each had two singles. Eplin finished with a RBI and scored a run while Chaffin crossed the plate two times.
Leadoff man Grady Adkins had a single, two RBIs, and two runs scored while Noah and Talan Linville each had a single and knocked in a run. Ben Racer also turned in a single while Walker Kessel picked up an RBI for the Panthers.
Eplin earned the complete game win on the mound as he went all five innings allowing just two runs on three hits with seven punchouts and two walks.
With the wins Lincoln County got into the W column as their season record improved to 2-14.
Score by Innings
VHS: 0 0 0 0 2 - 2 3 6
LCHS: 10 1 0 2 x - 13 12 0