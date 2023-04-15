Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County baseball team picked up their first two wins of the season this week as they defeated Capital 8-3 on Wednesday night and then mercy-ruled Van 13-2 on Thursday. 

LINCOLN COUNTY 8 CAPITAL 3

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

