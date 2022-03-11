Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

gabe bates pitching.jpg
Buy Now

Lincoln County standout Gabe Bates is returning for his senior season on the diamond for the Panthers. 

 File Photo | HD Media

2022 LINCOLN COUNTY BASEBALL SCHEDULE

03/16/22 6:00PM H - TOLSIA 

03/17/22 6:30PM A - HUNTINGTON 

03/18/22 6:00PM A - SHERMAN 

03/21/22 6:00PM A - SPRING VALLEY 

03/24/22 7:00PM H - CAPITAL 

03/25/22 6:00PM A - WAHAMA 

03/29/22 6:00PM H - RIVERSIDE 

8 04/01/22 5:00PM A - MCDONALD'S CLASSIC @ SCOTT VS. CHAPMANVILLE 

04/02/22 2:30PM A - MCDONALD'S CLASSIC @ SCOTT VS. SCOTT 

04/04/22 6:00PM H - SPRING VALLEY 

04/06/22 6:00PM H - RIPLEY 

04/08/22 6:00PM H - EAST CARTER, KY. 

04/09/22 2:00PM H - CLAY COUNTY 

04/11/22 7:00PM A - CAPITAL

04/12/22 6:00PM H - SHERMAN 

04/14/22 6:00PM A - BUFFALO 

04/15/22 7:00PM A - NITRO 

04/18/22 7:00PM A - CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL

04/19/22 6:00PM H - BUFFALO 

04/22/22 1:00PM A - @ EPLING FIELD VS SUMMERS COUNTY 

04/23/22 12:00PM A - @ EPLING FIELD VS. OAK HILL 

04/26/22 7:00PM H - SCOTT 

04/27/22 6:00PM A - CLAY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL 

04/29/22 6:00PM H - HUNTINGTON 

05/04/22 7:00PM H - NITRO 

05/05/22 6:00PM A - SOUTH CHARLESTON 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you