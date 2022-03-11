LC baseball opens season March 16 against Tolsia By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com Mar 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Lincoln County standout Gabe Bates is returning for his senior season on the diamond for the Panthers. File Photo | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2022 LINCOLN COUNTY BASEBALL SCHEDULE03/16/22 6:00PM H - TOLSIA 03/17/22 6:30PM A - HUNTINGTON 03/18/22 6:00PM A - SHERMAN 03/21/22 6:00PM A - SPRING VALLEY 03/24/22 7:00PM H - CAPITAL 03/25/22 6:00PM A - WAHAMA 03/29/22 6:00PM H - RIVERSIDE 8 04/01/22 5:00PM A - MCDONALD'S CLASSIC @ SCOTT VS. CHAPMANVILLE 04/02/22 2:30PM A - MCDONALD'S CLASSIC @ SCOTT VS. SCOTT 04/04/22 6:00PM H - SPRING VALLEY 04/06/22 6:00PM H - RIPLEY 04/08/22 6:00PM H - EAST CARTER, KY. 04/09/22 2:00PM H - CLAY COUNTY 04/11/22 7:00PM A - CAPITAL04/12/22 6:00PM H - SHERMAN 04/14/22 6:00PM A - BUFFALO 04/15/22 7:00PM A - NITRO 04/18/22 7:00PM A - CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL04/19/22 6:00PM H - BUFFALO 04/22/22 1:00PM A - @ EPLING FIELD VS SUMMERS COUNTY 04/23/22 12:00PM A - @ EPLING FIELD VS. OAK HILL 04/26/22 7:00PM H - SCOTT 04/27/22 6:00PM A - CLAY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL 04/29/22 6:00PM H - HUNTINGTON 05/04/22 7:00PM H - NITRO 05/05/22 6:00PM A - SOUTH CHARLESTON HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baseball Tolsia Chemistry Schedule Huntington Buffalo Sherman Nitro Recommended for you Latest News LC LC baseball opens season March 16 against Tolsia Section of road to be closed for repairs Nester shines again as Marshall softball takes two Colclough leads Herd to Senior Day win over WKU Guyan Valley Lady Wildcats finish undefeated on hardwood Harts Middle wins LBC championship Marshall men fall to WKU 78-69 Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.