SPRING VALLEY — The Lincoln County baseball club saw their 2021 season come to a close on Wednesday of last week as the No. 4 seed Panthers fell 7-3 to No. 3 seed Spring Valley in an elimination game for the Class AAA Region IV Section I Tournament.
The homestanding Timberwolves scored early and often as they plated two runs in the first inning, three more in the second, and plated one in the third as they jumped ahead to a 6-0 lead.
The Panthers (14-9) finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning when senior Eli Brogan doubled to left to begin the inning and then scored after Brayden Starcher was able to reach base on an error to make the score 6-1.
Coach Greg Lambert’s club made more noise offensively in the top of the sixth inning when Brogan reached base via a walk to start the frame and was followed by a Grant Bates single.
Starcher then came up with another big knock as the sophomore lined a double into left that scored Brogan and Bates to cut the Valley lead to 6-3.
That was all the Lincoln County offense could muster however as Dalton Fouch came into pitch the final 1.2 inning and struck out three LCHS batters without allowing a single hit.
Southpaw Branson McCloud started and picked up the win for the Timberwolves as he went 5.1 innings on the bump allowed three runs (two earned) on just four hits while striking out 10 batters and walking five.
Trace Adkins started the game for the Panthers and was handed the loss on the night as he lasted three innings allowing six runs, only two earned, on seven hits while striking out just one batter and walking two.
Austin Adkins pitched the final three innings for coach Lambert allowing just one run on two hits with one K and two walks.
Lincoln County was only able to muster four hits offensively led by Starcher’s 2-3 day with three RBIs. Brogan and Bates had the only other hits for LCHS.
Junior Luke Stolling paced the Spring Valley attack with three hits including a home run and two RBIs. Grant Shumaker added two hits including a double while also driving in two runs and scoring two of his own.
Lincoln County hurt themselves defensively in the loss as they committed four errors in the contest.
With the loss the Panthers led by head coach Greg Lambert saw their season come to a close with a record of 14-9.