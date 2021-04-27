CHAPMANVILLE – Lincoln County broke open Monday's game at Chapmanville and ended up by doubling up on the Lady Tigers' softball team in a 12-6 win over CRHS at Chapmanville's Ronnie Ooten Field.
Chapmanville dropped to 3-5 on the season, while Lincoln County improved to 7-1.
CRHS led 2-0 after three innings before a four-run top of the fourth put the Lady Panthers on top, 4-2. LCHS led 4-3 after five and 8-6 after sixth. Lincoln County then pushed four insurance runs across in the top of the seventh to break the game open.
LCHS outhit the Lady Tigers 14-11.
Freshman Josie Bird led the way for the Lady Panthers as she was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. Natalie Fout, Koree Roberts, Maci Lunsford and Allyson Layne were all 2-for-4 at the plate. Layne knocked in three runs, Bird two and Lunsford one. Fout and Roberts both had a double.
Megan Stump added a hit and two RBIs. Haleigh Adkins and Shelby Browning each had a hit and an RBI. Kenzie Shaffer also had a run batted in.
Emma Muncy led Chapmanville as she was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Mattie Williams was 2-for-4 and Mikayla Tomblin 2-for-3 with a double.
Ashleigh Mahon and Baylee Belcher both doubled. Mahon also had a run batted in.
Sidney Varney and Sierra Cook each added singles.
Stump pitched the complete game win for the Lady Panthers, tossing seven inning and allowing six runs (four earned) and 11 hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Haley Adkins was the starting and losing pitcher for the Lady Tigers. She went 6 1/3 innings and gave up 10 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits with one strikeout and no walks.
Chapmanville was coming off last Friday's 8-5 loss at Sherman.
The Lady Tigers were set to play at Man on Tuesday, then host Winfield on April 28. Nitro on April 29 and Wayne on April 30. CRHS plays at Mingo Central on May 3.
The Lady Panthers were scheduled to get back into action on Tuesday at home against Russell, Ky. LCHS then travels to Huntington on April 28 before hosting Winfield on May 3 and traveling to Spring Valley on May 4.
Lincoln County previously had lost 10-9 at Cabell Midland on April 21. Roberts hit a home run in that game.
On April 20, the Lady Panthers won 10-2 at home over Spring Valley. Stump pitched the win on the mound. At the plate, Browning hit her third home run of the season.
On April 19, Lincoln County was a 10-2 winner at home over Hurricane. Stump was the winning pitcher, while Bird, Browning and Haleigh Adkins all hit homers.
Lincoln County won 16-10 over Johnson Central, Ky., and routed South Point, Ohio, 11-1, on April 16. A day before, LCHS pounded Frederick Douglass, Ky., 12-2.
Back on April 15, the Lady Panthers started off the season with a 3-2 win at South Charleston. Roberts and Browning each hit solo homers in the game.