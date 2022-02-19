CHAPMANVILLE — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers pulled out a road win on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium as they defeated the Lady Tigers by a final score of 46-45.
Lincoln County was led by Kenley Kveton's 19-point effort. Gracie Clay netted 11 and Avery Lucas 10.
Elizabeth Blankenship added four points off the bench and Kaden Peters netted two points to round out the scoring for coach Randy Adkins' club.
Chloe Thompson and Jaiden Mahon paced the Lady Tigers with 11 points each. Haley Fleming also broke into double digits with 10 points. Senior Claire Dingess tossed in eight and freshman Daizi Farley had five.
Mahon hit a pair of 3-pointers.
The Lady Panthers led 14-10 after one quarter but were outscored 12-3 in the second as CRHS took a 22-17 lead. Lincoln County had a 16-10 edge in the third to take a 33-32 lead after three. Both teams scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.
The win for Lincoln County improved their record to 6-11 on the year.
The Lady Panthers were back in action the following night against defending champion Nitro and were behind 43-34 in the fourth quarter when power was knocked out at the school due to high winds in Lincoln County.
The two teams waited to see if the power came back on but it never did. By WVSSAC rule, no one could be declared a winner unless the game is completed.
No word yet on if the game with Nitro will be resumed.