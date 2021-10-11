HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers recently picked up a pair of wins as they head towards the end of the 2021 regular season as they beat Scott by a score of 3-1 and defeated Logan 6-3.
In the win 3-1 over the Lady Skyhawks on Oct. 2, head coach Dallas Plumley’s club was led in scoring on the day by senior Cadence Adkins as she scored two goals while junior Jenna Gue scored the other goal for LCHS.
Freshmen Sarah McCallister and Shannon Pellegrini each recorded an assist while junior goalie Emma Harless was credited with six saves.
In Lincoln County’s match against Logan on Oct. 4, Adkins and Gue once again led the cause for the Panthers as they each found the back of the net two times in the victory.
McCallister and Pellegrini chipped in a goal apiece while Adkins, McCallister, and Pellegrini each notched an assist. Harless turned in five saves from her goal keep position.
The Lady Panthers suffered a defeat to close out the week on Oct. 5 as they went on the road to Class AA power Point Pleasant and fell 9-0. Emma Harless finished the loss with 16 saves as goalie.
After the pair of wins Lincoln County now boasts a record of 6-4-1 in the 2021 season.
They have one more game left on the regular season schedule as they are set to play Poca on Tuesday, Oct. 12 in a 5 p.m. start in Hamlin.
