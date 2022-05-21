SOUTH CHARLESTON — The first round matchup between Lincoln County and St. Albans in the Class AAA State Softball Tournament on Wednesday morning will pit one of the state’s best offenses up against arguably the state’s top pitcher.
The Panthers (23-4) and the Dragons (24-5) are set to square off in the second game of the morning session on Craft Field at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Coming into the game Lincoln County boasts a team batting average of .368 on the season and have scored an average of just over eight runs per game, including a 16-8 beatdown of Ripley to clinch the Region IV final.
Something will have to give on Wednesday as the Lady Panthers will be facing St. Albans ace and University of Kentucky commit Tayven Stephenson.
Stephenson was named the State Player of the Year by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association as a sophomore and has picked up right where she left off this season as she has a 12-2 record in the circle with a miniscule 1.24 earned run average.
She has struck out 200 batters in 130.1 innings pitched this season while only allowing 30 free passes and 23 earned runs all season long.
Stephenson will face her toughest test of the season on Wednesday when she faces Lincoln County which is led by a pair of First Team All-Staters in Josie Bird and Haleigh Adkins.
On the season Bird, who slide behind the plate to play catcher this year as a sophomore, leads the club in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In 27 games Bird is hitting exactly .500 with nine home runs, eight doubles and 44 RBIs.
As the season has went on teams have begun pitching around Bird which has resulted in her taking a team best 19 walks while boasting an OBP of .600.
Adkins, a Miami (Ohio) commit, has picked up right where she left off from her All-State season in 2021 as she is hitting a .483 clip with a team best 14 doubles, two triples, six homers, 25 RBIs, and a team best 44 runs scored.
The shortstop has also used her speed on the base paths in her junior season swiping a team high 22 bags.
Joining Bird and Adkins with plus .400 batting averages is sophomore Ryleigh Shull who has had a big season in her first year at the high school level. She is hitting .424 at the dish with 11 doubles, eight home runs, and 33 RBIs.
The beat doesn’t stop there for Lincoln County as head coach Tommy Barrett has four other girls hitting at least .337 or higher on the year.
Sophomores Becca Pennington (.351 BA, 3 HR) and Allison Ramey (.346 BA, 29 runs) along with juniors Gracie Clay (.341 BA) and Maci Lunsford (.337 BA, 7 doubles, 4 HR, 25 RBIs) can each do major damage with the stick at the plate for the Panthers.
Juniors Megan Stump (.272 BA, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run) and Kenzie Shaffer (.243 BA, 4 doubles, 3 triples) round out the starting nine for LCHS.
Lincoln County has had a solid 1-2 punch on the year in the circle as Shull has pitched in 18 games and Stump has appeared in 16.
Shull, a lefty, boasts a 2.37 ERA in 94.2 innings pitched. She has struck out 77 batters while issuing 33 walks. Stump has a 1.55 ERA in 76.2 innings and has 79 KS with just 13 walks.
They will have their work cut out for them against the powerful Lady Dragons in the opening game as St. Albans has clubbed 33 home runs on the season as a team.
They are led at the plate by freshman Kyndall Harper (.467 BA, 13 HR, 10 doubles, 42 RBIs) sophomore (.474 BA, 10 HR, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 35 RBIs, 38 runs), and Jaden Conrad (.407 BA, 4 HR, 5 doubles, six triples, 41 runs).
Lincoln County handed St. Albans one of their five losses in the regular season as they mercy-ruled the Dragons 11-0 in five innings on April 28. Stephenson did not pitch in that game however for St. Albans as freshman Ave Bentley took the loss.
Shull picked up the win in that game as she shut out the Lady Dragons allowing only three hits with two Ks and a walk in five innings.
Jefferson (27-5) and John Marshall (21-8) will play the first game on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. with the Lincoln County vs. St. Albans game set to start 30 minutes following the conclusion.
The two losers from the first round games will then play in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. while the two winners will face off 30 minutes after that with a berth in Thursday’s championship game on the line.
WVSSAC STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class AAA
Game 1 — John Marshall (21-8) vs. Jefferson (27-5) — Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.
Game 2 — St. Albans (24-5) vs. Lincoln County (23-4) — 30 minutes after Game 1
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser — Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner — 30 minutes after game 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser — Thursday, 9:30 a.m.
Game 6 — Championship, Thursday, 2 p.m.
Game 7 — If necessary
(The home team will be determined by a coin flip for all games except Game 6)
