HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers lost their top two scorers from a season ago to graduation but they still will boast a senior laden squad in the 2022-23 campaign.
“We’ve got four seniors that we are going to rely on quite a bit this year,” longtime Lincoln County coach Randy Adkins said. “Three of them are returning starters and the other one played a lot last year. So they’ve got a lot of experience and are going to all be key players for us this season.”
Gone are Avery Lucas (WV Tech) and Kenley Kveton (WV Wesleyan) but back are forwards Elizabeth Blankenship and Kaden Peters as well as guards Gracie Clay and Maci Lunsford and all four of those girls averaged over 20 minutes per game last season.
Clay averaged 6.8 points per game last season to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists while Peters was right behind her averaging 6.6 points and 4.7 boards a night and Blankenship finished with averages of 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. Lunsford does a little bit of everything and posted averages of 3.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals.
Several other players are working hard to try to prove themselves in practice and earn some key playing time according to coach Adkins.
“One of the girls that has stepped up is sophomore Haden Moore and then sophomore Jodi Porter is working really hard and is real scrappy,” Adkins said. “And Matalee Barnett is also working hard in practice and could potentially earn some action for us this season.”
Adkins said that the Lady Panthers had seven freshmen come up from the middle school ranks this season and he thinks the group has a lot of potential and could turn into some players down the road.
“I’ve got some good young kids too,” Adkins said. “I don’t know how much varsity time they’ll be seeing this year but we’ve got several freshman out this year and they are going to be good players down the road.”
Adkins said that the Lady Panthers are still working through some things in practice to try and figure out which style of play best fits the unit he has this season.
“My preferred style of play is to go baseline to baseline. But I don’t know if we will be best fit for that or not, we’re still trying to determine the speed we will have on the floor.” Adkins said. “We definitely want to get the ball out and get up the floor to hopefully get some easy baskets. But whether we are going to be pressing and playing the whole floor baseline to baseline, I’m just not too sure of that right now.”
This season is the third year of the WVSSAC’s 4-classification system. Lincoln County will once again compete in Class AAA Region IV Section II, which is arguably the toughest section and region in the state.
Joining the Lady Panthers in Section II is defending AAA Champion Logan as well as Wayne and Scott. On the other side of the region in section I is defending champion Nitro, Winfield, Point Pleasant, and Ripley.
The Lady Panthers schedule will feature games with all of their sectional opponents as well as games against AAAA Hurricane and Riverside and two games in the annual Logan Shootout in January.
“We’ve got a pretty stout schedule,” Adkins said. “We play a lot the big teams in our AAA class and this year we are going to play Robert C. Byrd and Philip Barbour who was a State Tournament team a year ago. We got a tough schedule but hopefully some of that big game experience we got last year will help see us through.”
2022-23 Lincoln County Girls Basketball Schedule
12/01/22 6 p.m. H — Hurricane
12/03/22 3:30 p.m. H — Chesapeake, Oh High
12/09/22 7: p.m. A — Wayne
12/12/22 7 p.m. H — Riverside
12/19/22 7 p.m. A — Riverside
12/29/22 12 p.m. A — Ritchie County Tournament
12/30/22 TBA A — Ritchie County Tournament
01/06/23 TBA A — Robert C. Byrd at Logan Classic
01/07/23 TBA A — Philip Barbour at Logan Classic
01/10/23 7 p.m. H — Wayne
01/14/23 7 p.m. H — Scott
01/17/23 7 p.m. A — Tolsia
01/19/23 6 p.m. A — Hurricane
01/23/23 7 p.m. A — Mingo Central
01/28/23 TBA A — Scott
01/30/23 7 p.m. H — Logan
01/31/23 7 p.m. H — Mingo Central
02/02/23 7 p.m. H — Tolsia
02/07/23 9 a.m. A — Lewis County
02/13/23 7 p.m. A — Logan
2022-23 Lincoln County Girls Basketball Roster
Number Name Class
0 Elizabeth Blankenship Sr.
1 Gracie Clay Sr.
4 Maci Lunsford Sr.
5 Alyssa Adkins Jr.
10 Abbie Jeffers Fr.
15Haden Moore So.
23Rebecca Pennington Jr.
30 Jodi Porter So.
34 Kaden Peters Sr.
40 Shayna Redman So.
Abby Roy Fr.
Matalee Barnett Jr.
Anna Dial Fr.
Chevelle Salmons Fr.
Keiratin Ross Fr.
Skylar Adkins Fr.
Brooklyn Stickler Fr.
