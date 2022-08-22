Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The 2022 Lincoln County Lady Panthers volleyball team.

 Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers volleyball team are scheduled to open the regular season on Wednesday, Aug. 24 with a home match against the Poca Lady Dots.

Lincoln County head coach Tammy Igo and her squad have been hard at work in preparation for the upcoming season since the beginning of regular season practice on Aug. 1.

