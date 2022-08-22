Lady Panthers volleyball opens season on Wednesday By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Aug 22, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. The 2022 Lincoln County Lady Panthers volleyball team. Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers volleyball team are scheduled to open the regular season on Wednesday, Aug. 24 with a home match against the Poca Lady Dots.Lincoln County head coach Tammy Igo and her squad have been hard at work in preparation for the upcoming season since the beginning of regular season practice on Aug. 1.Below is the complete roster and schedule for the 2022 Lincoln County High School volleyball team.2022 LINCOLN COUNTY VOLLEYBALL ROSTERClaudea Adkins 12Brianna Stickler 12Cassie Adkins 12Emma Brogan 12Megan Williams 11Kennasyn Kveton 11Jaylen Gibson 11Sienna Crites 11Tonya Egnor 11Macayla Bell 11Piper Payne 11Alysse Smith 10Jaycee Damron 10Melody Pauley 9Alyssa Higginbotham 9Addysen Peyton 9Abby Roy 9Lola Watson 9Emma Sanders 92022 LINCOLN COUNTY VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE08/24/22 PM H — POCA08/26/22 PM A — ST. JOE TOURNAMENT08/27/22 PM A — ST. JOE TOURNAMENT08/29/22 PM A — WAHAMA SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL09/01/22 PM A — TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN09/06/22 PM A — HANNAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL09/08/22 PM A — CALVARY BAPTIST09/08/22 PM A — ST. ALBANS HIGH SCHOOL09/09/22 PM A — COVENANT09/13/22 PM H — VAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL09/15/22 PM A — ST. JOE09/19/22 PM H — COVENANT09/22/22 PM H — LOGAN09/22/22 PM H — RIVERSIDE09/26/22 PM A — IGNITE10/04/22 PM A — POCA10/06/22 PM A — LOGAN10/11/22 PM A — VAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL10/14/22 PM H — IGNITE10/18/22 PM H — CALVARY BAPTIST10/20/22 PM H — TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN10/20/22 PM H — ST. JOE10/25/22 PM H — WAHAMA SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL10/27/22 PM H — HANNAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Follow JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Lady Panthers volleyball opens season on Wednesday Southern West Virginia Calendar Bridge winners WVU football: Some highs, some lows and some things to be determined from team's first scrimmage on Thursday Son charged in robbery of mother Lincoln native paints mural at Alum Creek Lions Park Two arrested on charges of stealing copper Grandfamilies event hosted at West Hamlin Elementary Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.