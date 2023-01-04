Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

ELLENBORO — Lincoln County took to the court for the first time in 10 days at the opening round of the annual Ritchie County Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29 as they defeated Calhoun County by a final score of 46-35.

The Lady Panthers came out on top due to tight defense all game long but particularly in the second quarter when they held the Red Devils, who are ranked No. 8 in Class A, to only two points on a pair of free-throws.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you