ELLENBORO — Lincoln County took to the court for the first time in 10 days at the opening round of the annual Ritchie County Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29 as they defeated Calhoun County by a final score of 46-35.
The Lady Panthers came out on top due to tight defense all game long but particularly in the second quarter when they held the Red Devils, who are ranked No. 8 in Class A, to only two points on a pair of free-throws.
The game was tight after the first quarter as Lincoln County held as 13-12 lead, but they outscored Calhoun 10-2 in the second quarter to take a 23-14 lead into halftime.
Coming out of the break Lincoln County added to their lead as they outscored the Red Devils 11-10 in the third to take a double-digit lead into the fourth at 34-34. It was much of the same in the fourth quarter as Calhoun could never cut into the lead and the Panthers secured the win to advance to the championship game of the tournament.
Senior Elizabeth Blankenship led Lincoln County in scoring as she poured in a game high 16 points including four three-pointers, all of which came in the first half.
Fellow senior Mac Lunsford joined her in double-figures with 11 points, forward Kaden Peters was next with nine, while Gracie Clay and Hayden Moore each added four points apiece. Cheville Salmons added two points off the bench to round out the scoring for LCHS.
Score by Quarters
LCHS: 13 10 11 12 — 46
CCHS: 12 2 10 11 — 35
Scoring
LC: E. Blankenship 16, M. Lunsford 11, K. Peters 9, G. Clay 4, H. Moore 4, C. Salmons 2, A. Adkins 0, B. Pennington 0
CC: J. Yaeger 12, A. Boak 10, A. Waldron 6, M. Carter 4, A. Hickman 2, T. Arnold 1
Saturday, Dec. 30
RITCHIE COUNTY 54 LINCOLN COUNTY 41: The Lady Panthers fell just short of bringing home the championship trophy of the Ritchie County Holiday Tournament but the host Lady Rebels took home the crown with a 54-41 win.
The game was tight for much of the night with Ritchie County leading 14-10 after the first quarter of play and ahead 25-20 at halftime. Coming out of the break coach Randy Adkins’ LC squad fought their way back as they outscored the Rebels 15-10 to tie the game up at 35 going into the fourth quarter.
Ritchie County caught fire in the final eight minutes however as they drained a trio of three-pointers which helped them pull away for the 13-point win.
Senior Kaden Peters was the lone Lady Panther in double-figures with 10 points, Maci Lunsford was right behind her with nine, Hayden Moore chipped in seven, Gracie Clay scored six, and Elizabeth Blankenship added five points.
Becca Pennington and Cheville Salmons each added two points to round out the scoring for LCHS.
Ritchie County’s Rebekah Rupert led all scorers with 26 points for the Rebels while Jayci Gray added 17.
The Lady Panthers record now sits at 3-5 on the season and they will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 in the Wildcat Classic at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena. Lincoln County will play Robert C. Byrd on Friday and Philip Barbour on Saturday.
Score by Quarters
LCHS: 10 10 15 6 — 41
RCHS: 14 11 10 19 — 54
Scoring
LC: K. Peters 10, M. Lunsford 9, H. Moore 7, G. Clay 6, E. Blankenship 5, B. Pennington 2, C. Salmons 2
RC: R. Rupert 26, J. Gray 17, M. Jeffery 4, A. Davis 4, A. Law 2, M. Ireland 2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.