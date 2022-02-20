Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Avery Lucas looks to guide the Lady Panthers through sectional play which tipped off on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

 Photo by Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal

The high school basketball postseason is upon in West Virginia as sectional play kicked off in some parts of the state on Saturday.

The Lincoln County Lady Panthers found out their fate as they were tabbed the No. 3 seed in the Class AAA Region IV Section II Tournament.

Head coach Randy Adkins’ club will have a tough draw in the opening round game as they will play at No. 2 seed Wayne on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Lincoln County enters the postseason with a sub .500 record as they went 6-11 in the regular season while Wayne enters the postseason ranked No. 4 in the Class AAA AP Poll and with a record of 16-5.

The Panthers and the Pioneers squared off two times in the regular season with Wayne winning both contests, 54-34 on Jan. 26 in Hamlin and 58-44 on Feb. 10 in Wayne.

The Lady Pioneers had a 12 game winning streak during the midst of the season but they lost three out of their final four games to end the season.

Logan (19-2) drew the No. 1 seed in sectional play and will host No. 4 Scott (3-20) on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The winners of the first round games will advance to the Region IV Section II Championship on Friday night. The game will be played at the highest remaining seed and will tip at 7 p.m.

Both the sectional champion and the runner-up will advance onto the Regional Championships which for Class AAA will be held on Tuesday, March 1.

Girls Basketball Class AAA Region IV Section II Tournament

Tuesday, February 22

No. 4 Scott at No. 1 Logan

Wednesday, February 23

No. 3 Lincoln County at No. 2 Wayne

Friday, February 25

Championship at higher seed

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

