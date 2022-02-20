Lady Panthers tabbed as No. 3 seed in sectional tournament By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com Feb 20, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Avery Lucas looks to guide the Lady Panthers through sectional play which tipped off on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Photo by Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The high school basketball postseason is upon in West Virginia as sectional play kicked off in some parts of the state on Saturday.The Lincoln County Lady Panthers found out their fate as they were tabbed the No. 3 seed in the Class AAA Region IV Section II Tournament.Head coach Randy Adkins’ club will have a tough draw in the opening round game as they will play at No. 2 seed Wayne on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.Lincoln County enters the postseason with a sub .500 record as they went 6-11 in the regular season while Wayne enters the postseason ranked No. 4 in the Class AAA AP Poll and with a record of 16-5.The Panthers and the Pioneers squared off two times in the regular season with Wayne winning both contests, 54-34 on Jan. 26 in Hamlin and 58-44 on Feb. 10 in Wayne.The Lady Pioneers had a 12 game winning streak during the midst of the season but they lost three out of their final four games to end the season.Logan (19-2) drew the No. 1 seed in sectional play and will host No. 4 Scott (3-20) on Tuesday, Feb. 22.The winners of the first round games will advance to the Region IV Section II Championship on Friday night. The game will be played at the highest remaining seed and will tip at 7 p.m.Both the sectional champion and the runner-up will advance onto the Regional Championships which for Class AAA will be held on Tuesday, March 1.Girls Basketball Class AAA Region IV Section II TournamentTuesday, February 22No. 4 Scott at No. 1 LoganWednesday, February 23No. 3 Lincoln County at No. 2 WayneFriday, February 25Championship at higher seed HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wayne Seed Panthers Postseason Sport Basketball Pioneers Lincoln County Scott Recommended for you Latest News Southern West Virginia Calendar Lincoln County comes up just short against Ripley Lady Panthers tabbed as No. 3 seed in sectional tournament Lady Panthers recognize trio of seniors Lady Panthers win tight game at Chapmanville Logan girls survive scare in finale vs. Lincoln County Marshall softball ties HR record in split Marshall Athletics to leave Conference USA this summer Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.