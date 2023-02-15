INSTITUTE — Lincoln County jumped out to an early lead over Lewis County on Tuesday in the Par Mar Shootout at WV State University.
The Panthers came out blazing as they raced out to a 19-9 lead after the first eight minutes of play as they looked well on their way to securing the victory.
The Minutemaids of Lewis County had other plans however as they turned the tide in the second quarter and outscored Lincoln County 18-8 to tie the game up at 27 going into the half.
The game remained tight for much of the second half as Lewis County was able to take a 37-35 lead into the fourth quarter where they would then pull away for the seven-point win.
Senior center Kaden Peters paced Lincoln County in scoring with 11 points, yanked down five rebounds, and blocked three shots. Hayden Moore joined her in double-figures with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three blocks.
Senior point guard Gracie Clay was next with nine points, Maci Lunsford chipped in eight points, and Elizabeth Blankenship finished with six points and five boards.
This was the lone game of the week for coach Randy Adkins’ Lady Panthers as they saw their season record fall to 5-14.
The Panthers had two tough games scheduled to begin the week as they were set to travel to sectional foe Logan on Monday before hosting Class AA No. 1 Mingo Central on Tuesday.
Lincoln County will close out the regular season back at home on Feb. 16 against the Man Lady Hillbillies.
LEWIS: 9 18 10 14 — 51
LINCOLN: 19 8 8 9 — 44
Scoring
Lewis: Not available
Lincoln: K. Peters 11, H. Moore 10, G. Clay 9, M. Lunsford 8, E. Blankenship 6
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.