HAMLIN — The Lincoln County softball squad showed off their power to start off the season as they smacked five home runs in their first two games of the season.
LINCOLN COUNTY 8 WAHAMA 0 (Monday, March 20)
In the mercy-rule win over Wahama to start the week the Lady Panthers cranked three home runs on their way to victory.
Indiana commit Josie Bird got the scoring started with a three-run laser shot to center field in the first inning and then senior Maci Lunsford followed that up with a two-run blast later in the frame to make it 5-0.
In the bottom of the third inning right fielder Kenzie Shaffer got in on the action as she cranked a two-run home to deep right field to make it 7-0. Shaffer picked up the walk-off RBI in the bottom of the fifth as she drew a bases loaded walk to make it 8-0.
Louisiana Tech commit Ryleigh Shull pitched the shutout win as she went all five innings and gave up just three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Haeigh Adkins and Allyson Ramey also had a hit and scored runs for the Lady Panthers.
Score by Innings
WHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 1
LCHS: 5 0 2 0 1 - 8 5 0
LINCOLN COUNTY 15 SHERMAN 0 (Tuesday, March 21)
For the second game in a row the powerful Lady Panthers blasted multiple home runs as this time they cranked four long balls in a 15-0 mercy-rule win.
All four of the homers for coach Tommy Barrett's club were three-run blasts as Josie Bird once again got the scoring started with a bomb in the first and another in the fourth inning.
Miami (Ohio) commit Haleigh Adkins cranked her homer in the top of the fifth inning to make it 12-0 and later in the inning winning pitcher Megan Stump lofted one over the fence to make it 15-0.
Adkins and Shull led the way with three hits apiece for the Panthers as Shull also had a RBI double. Allyson Ramey had two singles and scored three runs while Kenzie Shaffer and Stump also had two hits, with one of Shaffer's being a double.
Bird led the way with her six runs batted in while Stump had four and Adkins had three. Third baseman Kellan Ramey also had a single and scored a run.
Stump, a Glenville State commit, picked up the win in the circle as she threw give shutout innings and gave up only two hits with 12 strikeouts and four walks.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 3 0 2 3 7 - 15 15 0
SHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 2
WINFIELD 7 LINCOLN COUNTY 6 (Saturday, March 25)
The Lady Panthers suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon at Winfield as the Generals won a 7-6 thriller in eight innings.
Lincoln County jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first five plus innings but Winfield put up three runs in the sixth and two in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
In the extra frame, Maci Lunsford led the inning off with a double for the Lady Panthers and then came around to score on a two-out single from Kenzie Shaffer to put them ahead 6-5.
The Generals loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning however and then a two-out single from Chloe Kimble sent two runners home to give the home team the walk-off win.
Lunsford got the scoring started for Lincoln County in the first inning with the first of two doubles on the night which drove in Josie Bird and Allyson Ramey.
The Lady Panthers took a 4-0 lead in the third as Bird knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly and then Ryleigh Shull roped a RBI double. LCHS took a 5-0 lead in the top of the sixth after a RBI groundout from Shaffer.
Megan Stump suffered the loss in the circle as she went the complete game and allowed seven runs on 11 hits with 12 strikeouts and six walks.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 - 6 10 0
WHS: 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 2 - 7 11 1