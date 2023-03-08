Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Lincoln County saw their season come to an end with a 62-27 loss at Ripley in the Class AAA Region IV Co-Final on Wednesday, March 1.

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

RIPLEY — Lincoln County’s postseason run came to a close in the Class AAA Region IV Co-Final this past Wednesday night as they traveled to Ripley and fell by a final score of 62-27.

The Lady Vikings (19-6) were in control from start to finish as they led the entire night and jumped out to a double-digit lead after the first quarter as they had a 17-5 advantage.

