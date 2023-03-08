RIPLEY — Lincoln County’s postseason run came to a close in the Class AAA Region IV Co-Final this past Wednesday night as they traveled to Ripley and fell by a final score of 62-27.
The Lady Vikings (19-6) were in control from start to finish as they led the entire night and jumped out to a double-digit lead after the first quarter as they had a 17-5 advantage.
Ripley outscored Lincoln County in every quarter including a 13-6 nod in the second quarter as they took a 30-11 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
Coach Randy Adkins’ Lady Panthers squad had their best offensive quarter in the third as they netted 12 points in the period but Ripley still outscored them by three to take a 45-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter the Lady Vikings put the game away for good as they held Lincoln County to only four points and pulled away for the 35-point win.
Senior Maci Lunsford paced Lincoln County with seven points in the loss while senior Kaden Peters followed her with six points and fellow seniors Elizabeth Blankenship and Gracie Clay each scored five points.
Sophomore Hayden Moore rounded out the offense for the Lady Panthers with four points.
Sophia Nichols led all scorers on the night as she poured in 25 points for Ripley while senior guard McKennan Hall followed her with 11 points and Abby Eastman joined them in double-figures with 10 points.
The loss for Lincoln County ends their season with a 6-18 record. They made a surprise run to the sectional championship the week prior as they had picked up an upset of defending champion Logan in the opening round of the postseason.
Ripley improved to 19-6 on the season with the win and secured their first trip to the state tournament in 13 years. The Lady Vikings received the No. 4 seed and will open up tournament play against No. 5 seed Lewis County on Thursday, March 9 at 9 p.m.
Score by Quarters
LCHS: 5 6 12 4 — 27
RHS: 17 13 15 17 — 62
Scoring
LC: M. Lunsford 7, K. Peters 6, G. Clay 5, E. Blankenship 5, H. Moore 4
R: S. Nichols 25, M. Hall 11, A. Eastman 10, M. Shanklin 9, E. Ryan 7
