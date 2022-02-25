WAYNE — Wayne got back to its strengths Wednesday night.
The Lady Pioneers used a suffocating defense and domination on the glass to post a 54-33 victory over visiting Lincoln County in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 semifinals.
Senior Jasmine Tabor scored 19 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and had seven steals to lead Wayne (17-5) into Friday night’s sectional championship game at Logan.
Freshman Brooke Adkins also had a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Addie Adkins was limited to four points but grabbed 11 rebounds in her return to the floor after missing Wayne’s last two games of the regular season.
“We missed that bad,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said of Addie Adkins. “Just her presence. Some of the things she does you kind of take for granted, and I thought that was big for us tonight.”
Wayne also attacked the basket, drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line. The Lady Pioneers were 16 for 25 at the line for the night.
“We thought we could spread them out and take them off the dribble,” Williamson said. “We didn’t want to just settle for a bunch of 3s.”
Wayne jumped to an 8-2 lead but Lincoln County (6-12) fought back within three at the end of the opening quarter.
The Lady Pioneers outscored the Panthers 15-8 in the second quarter to get a lead they would not relinquish.
Senior Kenley Kveton was the lone Lady Panther to land in double-figures as she scored 15 points.
Now Wayne travels to Logan for the region title Friday. The Lady Pioneers and Wildcats split regular-season contests with each team winning on the other’s home floor.
Lincoln County saw their season come to a close with a final record of 6-12. Head coach Randy Adkins will say goodbye to seniors Avery Lucas, Kylee Adkins, and Kveton who all their final game in the blue-and-white.