HAMLIN — The Lincoln County girls soccer squad and head coach Dallas Plumley recently picked up their first two wins of the 2021 season.
The Lady Panthers secured their first win of the new season on Aug. 21 as they welcomed Boone County foe Sherman to Hamlin and sent them packing with a 5-0 win.
Senior Cadence Adkins knocked in two goals on the night for LCHS while junior Jenna Gue and freshmen Hayden Moore and Jodi Porter each netted a goal.
Goalie Robin Browning notched four saves as the Lady Panthers turned in the clean sheet.
Lincoln County picked up their second win of the season just three days later on Aug. 24 as they ran past Cross Lanes Christian by a final tally of 7-1.
Coach Plumley’s squad jumped ahead early on and never looked back as they led 5-0 at halftime.
Freshman forward Shannon Pellegrini turned in her second career hat trick at the varsity level as she netted three goals on the night to lead the way for the Lady Panthers.
Adkins, Gue, and freshmen Josey Huffman and Sarah McCallister each netted a goal apiece.
Browning turned in three saves at goalie while Emma Harless also recorded a save.
In their first game of the season on Aug. 20, Lincoln County played a neck-and-neck match against fellow Class AAA opponent Riverside as the two squads finished the contest in a tie knotted up at seven.
Cadence Adkins recorded a haul for the Lady Panthers as she finished the match with four goals to lead the way. Pellegrini was right behind her with three goals as she recorded her first career hat trick.
Jenna Gue recorded an assist on the stat sheet while Robin Browning recorded nine saves on the night from her goalie position. Emma Harless also saw action at goalie and recorded three saves.
Coach Plumley’s team suffered their first defeat of the young season on Thursday, Aug. 26 as they hosted Shady Spring and fell by the final score of 6-2.
Adkins netted the only two goals of the evening for the Lady Panthers, with both coming off of an assist by Gue.
Harless was challenged all game long at goalie and was able to save 14 shots.
After the first week of the season LCHS had a record of 2-1-1 and they were back in action on Monday against Cabell Midland, but scores and stats were not available from that game by press time.
LCHS will be back in action again next Tuesday at home against Ravenswood at 6 p.m. in what will be their sixth straight home game to start the season. The Lady Panthers are then scheduled to play six straight games on the road.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.