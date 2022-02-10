INSTITUTE, W.Va. -- Lincoln County (5-8) used a relentless fast break to run away from Lewis County (8-10) Tuesday morning in girls high school basketball in the Par Mar Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University.
The Panthers' fast pace wore on the Minutemaids, who committed 21 turnovers to Lincoln County's 11. The Panthers turned Lewis County miscues into 17 points.
"We didn't know much about them," Lincoln County coach Randy Adkins said. "Playing fast is our plan every game. We like to get the ball up and down the floor."
The Panthers broke an 8-8 tie to take a 24-20 halftime lead, then outscored the Minutemaids 13-8 in the third quarter to take control.
Kenley Kveton led Lincoln County with 14 points. Elizabeth Blankenship scored 11. Freshman Bryn Hunt scored 15 points for Lewis County. Emma Pinkney scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
Adkins said he was pleased with his team considering its start-and-stop routine because of weather and COVID-19.
"I'm proud of us," Adkins said. "We hadn't played in a while. We came out and played with a lot of energy."
Adkins said the Panthers will need to continue to play well, especially with a game Wednesday at Wayne and at home Thursday vs. Nitro.
"I hope we can start to get on a roll," Adkins said. "It's been hard being off so much."
LEWIS COUNTY 8 12 8 14 -- 42: Wyatt 0, Dever 0, Talbert 0, Cayton 0, Post 0, Stump 7, El. Pinkney 8, Hunt 15, Em. Pinkney 12.
LINCOLN COUNTY 8 16 13 15 -- 52: Blankenship 11, Clay 5, Lunsford 8, Kveton 14, Lewis 4, Adkins 2, Peters 6, Bird 2.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.