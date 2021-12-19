HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers picked up their first two wins of the regular season last week against Buffalo and Scott.
On Thursday night in the Panther Pavilion, head coach Randy Adkins club blew out the visiting Lady Skyhawks from the opening tip as they ran away with the 74-46 win.
“We have a team that always plays really hard and we generally play pretty good defense,” coach Adkins said after the win. “We shot the ball better tonight and a little better last night against Buffalo. In some of our earlier games we were really struggling putting the ball in the basket. But I was proud of our effort tonight. That’s the kind of style we want to play, we want to get up and down the floor. We did that much better tonight.”
The Lady Panthers (2-3) came out sizzling on both ends of the floor as they started the game in a full-court press on defense and forced Scott into several turnovers which led to easy baskets on the offensive end.
Lincoln County dominated the opening period as they jumped ahead to a 16-0 lead and led 21-2 at the end of the quarter as they did not allow Scott to make a single field goal.
The onslaught continued as LCHS jumped ahead to a 31-4 lead midway through the second after a three-pointer from Gracie Clay and then took a 43-13 lead into halftime.
Coach Adkins’ club entered cruise control in the second half of play as they coasted and came away with the 30 point victory.
It was a balanced attack offensively for Lincoln County as they had 10 different girls land in the scoring column, led by Kenley Kveton’s 13 points.
Junior Maci Lunsford joined her in double-figures scoring 12 points while Kaden Peters tossed in 10 and Gracie Clay followed with nine.
Center Jose Bird added eight points off the bench while Avery Lucas netted seven and Elizabeth Blankenship shipped in six.
Jenna Butcher led Scott in scoring with 13 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. Havin Tomblin joined her in double-figures with 10 and Shea Miller added eight.
Score by Quarters
SHS (0-5): 2 9 14 19 — 46
LCHS (2-3): 21 22 22 11 — 76
Scoring
S: Butcher 13, Tomblin 10, Miller 8, Harper 7, Ferrell 5, Smith 3.
LC: Kveton 13, Lunsford 12, Peters 10, Clay 9, Bird 8, Lucas 7, Blankenship 6, Porter 5, Adkins 4, Moore 2.
LINCOLN COUNTY 46 BUFFALO 32 (Wednesday, Dec. 16)
The Lady Panthers picked up their first win of the season just one day prior as they made the trip to Putnam County and defeated the Buffalo Lady Bison 46-32.
It was another strong showing defensively for LCHS as they held the Lady Bison to single-digits in two quarters and never allowed more than 11 points in a single quarter.
Avery Lucas was the games leading scorer as she finished with 16 points, including 12 in the second half. Gracie Clay joined her in double-figures with 11 while Kenley Kveton followed with nine.
Kaylee Bowling led Buffalo with 14 points and Abby Darnly scored 10.
Lincoln County improved to 2-3 with the pair of wins and will now have some time off before they take the court on Monday, Dec. 27 against Calhoun County in a tournament at Ritchie County.
The Lady Panthers will play a second game in the tourney on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Score by Quarters
LCHS: 11 9 11 15 — 46
BHS: 3 11 10 9 — 32
Scoring
LC: Lucas 16, Clay 11, Kveton 9, Peters 4, Lunsford 2, Blankenship 2, Adkins 2, Bird 0.
B: Bowling 14, A. Darnly 10, Hale 5, K. Darnly 2, Raynes 2.