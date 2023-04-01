The Lincoln County softball squad picked up two more wins this past week as they topped Fairland 7-2 on Monday night and then cruised past Greenbrier East 9-2 on Tuesday.
LINCOLN COUNTY 7 FAIRLAND (Ohio) 2 (Monday, March 27)
Lincoln County traveled across the Ohio River into Proctorville to play Fairland on Monday, March 27 and the Lady Panthers came away with a 7-2 win.
LCHS took an early 1-0 lead after an RBI single in the first from Josie Bird but then fell behind 2-1 after the Lady Dragons scored runs in the second and third innings.
The Panthers tied the game up at two on an RBI groundout by Maci Lunsford in the fourth inning and then took control of the game with a four-run top of the fifth.
Megan Stump reached on an error to start the inning and then later came around to score after Gracie Clay laid down a bunt and her speed forced Fairland into another error trying to retire her at first base.
Later in the inning Bird does what she does best and blasted a long home run to deep left-center field to five the Lady Panthers a 6-2 lead.
Lincoln County got their final run in the seventh inning when Ryleigh Shull hit a sacrifice fly to score Haleigh Adkins who had singled.
Shull picked up the win in the circle as she went the complete game and allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks.
Bird finished a perfect 4-4 at the plate on the day with the homer and four RBIs while Adkins went 3-4 with three runs scored from the leadoff spot.
Lunsford doubled while Allyson Ramey, Gracie Clay, Becca Pennington, and Shull all singled to round out the offense for Lincoln County.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 1 0 0 1 4 0 1 - 7 12 1
FHS: 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 - 2 5 2
LINCOLN COUNTY 9 GREENBRIER EAST 2 (Tuesday, March 28)
The Lady Panthers smashed three home runs in a road game at Greenbrier East on Tuesday night as they came away with a 9-2 win.
Lincoln County's bats were quiet for the first four innings of the game as the score was tied at zero apiece, but coach Tommy Barrett's club came alive in the top of the fifth inning.
Haleigh Adkins got the scoring started as she belted a 3-1 pitch over the fence in straightaway centerfield for a solo homer. Later in the inning, Ryleigh Shull broke out her power stroke as she drove a two-run shot to center to give LCHS the 3-0 lead.
In the sixth inning coach Barrett used some small ball to scratch in another run as Becca Pennington reached on a bunt single, moved to third on bunts by Megan Stump and Kenzie Shafer, and then came in to score on a wild pitch.
The Panthers had their biggest inning in the seventh as Josie Bird got the scoring started in that frame with a RBI double and then came in to score on a RBI knock from Maci Lunsford.
Later in the frame Stump helped out her own cause as she hit the Panthers third home run of the night, this one a three-run shot, to go on top 9-0.
Stump picked up the win in the circle as she went the complete game and allowed two runs on seven hits with four Ks and one walk. The two runs came on a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to break up the shutout.
Five Lady Panthers had two or more hits led by Lunsford who went 3-4 with a RBI and run scored. Bird went 2-3 with a double, a triple, and two runs scored while Shull, Adkins, and Allyson Ramey also recorded a pair of hits.
Gracie clay, Pennington, and Stuff each finished with one hit to round out the offense for the Lady Panthers. They finished the night with 14 total hits.
Lincoln County had three games cancelled due to weather to close out the week as they were set to travel to Bath County on Friday and then go to Buckhannon Upshur to play them and John Marshall on Saturday, but Mother Nature had different ideas. They have now had six games cancelled due to weather on the season.
Lincoln County's record sits at 5-1 on the season.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 0 0 0 0 3 1 5 - 9 14 1
GEHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - 2 7 1