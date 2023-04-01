Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Lincoln County softball squad picked up two more wins this past week as they topped Fairland 7-2 on Monday night and then cruised past Greenbrier East 9-2 on Tuesday. 

LINCOLN COUNTY 7 FAIRLAND (Ohio) 2 (Monday, March 27)

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

