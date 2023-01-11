LOGAN — Lincoln County struggled to find their groove in an opening night loss to Robert C Byrd High School on Friday at the Wildcat Classic in Logan as the Eagles cruised to the 52-32 win.
The game was tight early on as RCB led 10-7 after the first quarter, with senior Elizabeth Blankenship scoring five of the seven in the period for the Lady Panthers.
Lincoln County struggled to score once again in the second frame as they only managed to score six points while the Eagles tallied 15 and pulled away to a 25-13 halftime lead.
Lincoln County finally got some momentum coming out of the halftime locker room as they scored 16 points in the third quarter which was three more points than they scored in the entire first half.
Despite the strong offensive quarter, the Lady Panthers could not cut into the lead as RCB also netted 16 points in the quarter and led 41-29 going into the fourth.
The Lady Panthers went cold once again in the fourth quarter as they only scored three points the entire period and the Eagles pulled away for the 20-point win.
Blankenship and fellow senior Kaden Peters led Lincoln County in scoring with eight points apiece while Maci Lunsford and Hayden Moore added five each and Gracie Clay scored four.
Rebecca Pennington came off the bench to score two points and round out the scoring for LCHS.
LCHS: 7 6 16 3 — 32
RCBHS: 10 15 16 11 — 52
Scoring
LC: E. Blankenship 8. K. Peters 8, M. Lunsford 5, H. Moore 5, G. Clay 4, R. Pennington 2
RCB: A. Childers 25, M. Howe 10, C. Curdtz 6, J. Sturm 4, O. Lowther 3, K. Sutherlin 2, H. Honsaker 2
PHILIP BARBOUR 60 LINCOLN COUNTY 18
The Lady Panthers suffered their second loss of the weekend on Saturday morning as Philip Barbour made the trek down to Willie Akers Arena and left with a 60-18 win.
Lincoln County once again struggled mightily on the offensive side as they never scored more than eight points in a quarter for the entire game.
The game was tight early on as the Colts held a slim 7-6 lead after the first quarter of play. Lincoln County went ice cold from the floor in the ensuing second quarter as they were held scoreless for the quarter and Philip Barbour took a 29-6 halftime lead.
PB added to that lead in the third quarter as they raced past LC 23-8 to take a 52-14 lead into the fourth.
Elizabeth Blankenship led the Panthers in scoring with six points while Kaden Peters was next with four.
The Lady Panthers fell to 3-7 after the pair of losses and are set to be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 10 against Wayne and Saturday, Jan. 14 against Scott. Both games will be played in Hamlin.
PBHS: 7 22 23 8 — 60
LCHS: 6 0 8 4 — 18
Scoring
PB: A. Sparks 10, M. Marsh 9, B. Sparks 8, A. Carpenter 8, M. Satterfield 8, M. Halfin 7, L. Herron 6, C. Crecke 3, S. Barker 1
LC: E. Blankenship 6, K. Peters 4, M. Lunsford 2, A. Dial 2, R. Pennington 2, G. Clay 1, A. Adkins 1
