LOGAN — Lincoln County struggled to find their groove in an opening night loss to Robert C Byrd High School on Friday at the Wildcat Classic in Logan as the Eagles cruised to the 52-32 win.

The game was tight early on as RCB led 10-7 after the first quarter, with senior Elizabeth Blankenship scoring five of the seven in the period for the Lady Panthers.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

