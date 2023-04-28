Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO — Lincoln County crossed state lines on Wednesday as they traveled to Portsmouth to play Ohio foe Notre Dame and the Panthers came back to Hamlin with a 4-1 win. 

Lincoln County jumped out to an early 2-0 lead as Josie Bird slugged a two-run homer in the top of the first inning. The blast was her 10th long ball of the season. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

