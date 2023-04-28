PORTSMOUTH, OHIO — Lincoln County crossed state lines on Wednesday as they traveled to Portsmouth to play Ohio foe Notre Dame and the Panthers came back to Hamlin with a 4-1 win.
Lincoln County jumped out to an early 2-0 lead as Josie Bird slugged a two-run homer in the top of the first inning. The blast was her 10th long ball of the season.
The Panthers took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second as Haleigh Adkins delivered an RBI groundout that brought in Megan Stump.
Adkins scored a run of her own in the top of the seventh as she singled, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball, and then scurried home after a dropped third strike to make it 4-0.
The Lady Titans lone run came on a home run by Kaylyn Darden in the home half of the seventh to make it a 4-1 game, but that was all they could muster as that ended up being the final score.
Ryleigh Shull started in the circle and got the win as he went four shutout innings allowing only three hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
Megan Stump pitched three innings in relief and allowed the one run on three hits with three Ks and no walks.
Maci Lunsford had two singles at the plate for the Panthers while Shull added a double to go with the home run by Bird and single by Adkins.
Score by Inning
LCHS: 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 - 4 5 2
NDHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 6 1
WINFIELD 3 LINCOLN COUNTY 1 (Thursday, April 27)
The Lady Panthers suffered only their third loss of the season on Thursday night against Winfield as the Lady Generals swept the season series with a 3-1 win in eight innings.
It marked the second time of the season that Winfield knocked off the Panthers in extra innings as they also won in eight innings by a score of 7-6 back on March 25.
Lincoln County's lone run came on a solo home run by Ryleigh Shull in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Panthers were held to only two hits on the day as Megan Stump's single was their only other knock.
The top-ranked Lady Generals took the lead in the top of the eighth inning as they scored two runs on Lincoln County errors to take a 3-1 advantage.
Stump was given the loss for the Panthers as she went 7.2 innings allowing the three runs, one earned, on seven hits with five Ks and two walks. Shull came in and retired one batter while also giving up a hit.
The loss for Lincoln County snapped their 14-game winning streak and saw their season record dip to 19-3.
Score by Inning
WHS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - 3 8 0
LCHS: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 2 3
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.