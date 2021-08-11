HAMLIN — One of the annual traditions at Lincoln County High School is the midnight practice hosted by the LCHS girls soccer team that kicks off the start of every season.
15th year Lady Panther head coach Dallas Plumley and staff hosted the inaugural practice of the 2021 season this past Monday night under the lights at the Panther Soccer Complex.
Plumley says that the midnight practice is a chemistry building activity that the kids and parents look forward to every year. Prior to the practice after the stroke of the midnight, the players are hung around a bonfire and were treated to various snacks and drinks by parents and coaches.
The Lady Panthers have a scrimmage against Poca on Aug. 14 and St. Albans on Aug. 17 before kicking off the regular season with a home match against Riverside on Aug. 20 at home in a 6 p.m. start.