MADISON — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers earned the regular season sweep over sectional foe Scott on Saturday evening at the Madison Civic Center as they held off a furious second half rally and defeated the Lady Hawks 68-64.
The host Lady Skyhawks looked poised to pull an upset early on as they held a 14-11 lead after the first quarter of play and five different girls got into the scoring column.
The tides turned in a big way during the ensuing second quarter however as head coach Randy Adkins Lincoln County club went to their full-court pressure and it paid off with several easy buckets.
The Lady Panthers outscored Scott 25-8 in the quarter as they stormed in front and took a 36-22 halftime lead.
In the second half the Lady Skyhawks continued to try and fight their way back into the game as they caught fire from deep and sank five three-pointers in the third quarter alone.
Despite the hot shooting third quarter Lincoln County held on to the 49-43 lead going into the fourth.
Scott attempted to comeback in the fourth quarter but the Lady Panthers were able to sink 12 foul-shots during the final eight minutes of play which allowed them to put the game out of reach.
Gracie Clay and Elizabeth Blankenship each turned in career games for Lincoln County in the win as they finished the game with 20 points apiece to lead the way.
Blankenship came off the bench to score her 20 points, with 15 of them coming in the first half, while Clay scored 14 of her 20 in the second half including a 7-10 showing from the foul-line in the fourth.
Avery Lucas also landed in double-figures as she poured in 11 points while Kylee Adkins added eight points off the bench for Lincoln County.
Jenna Butcher led the way on the night for Scott as she dropped a team best 18 points, nine coming in the fourth quarter.
Gracie Ferrell and Haven Tomblin added 13 points each for the Lady Hawks while Kelsey Harper also landed in double-figures with 11.
Lincoln County hit six three-pointers and went 18-30 from the charity-stripe while Scott drilled eight three-pointers and went 24-32 from the charity-stripe.
Both teams battled foul trouble on the night as Kenley Kveton and Kaden Peters both fouled out for Lincoln County and Butcher fouled out of the game for Scott.
The loss for the Lady Hawks sees their record fall to 1-12 on the season while the win for Lincoln County improves them to 4-8.
Scott returns to action on Tuesday at Herbert Hoover and on Thursday at Wayne while the Lady Panthers play on Wednesday at home against Nitro and on Friday at Chapmanville.
Score by Quarters
LCHS (4-8) 11 25 13 19 — 68
SHS (1-12) 14 8 21 21 — 64
LC: Blankenship 20, Clay 20, Lucas 11, Adkins 8, Peters 5, Kveton 2, Lunsford 2, Bird 0.
S: Butcher 18, Ferrell 13, Tomblin 13, Harper 11, Miller 6, Ball 2, Walls 1.