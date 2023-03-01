Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

lincoln 1.jpg
Wayne’s Mikayla Stacy (25) attempts a shot against Lincoln County’s Elizabeth Blankenship (00) in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school girls basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Wayne High School.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

WAYNE — The Wayne Pioneers claimed the girls Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 championship on Friday with a 51-26 win over visiting Lincoln County.

Three players for Wayne (23-1) scored in double figures. Brooke Adkins and Laneigh Brooks tallied 13 points and Mikayla Stacy added 10 to advance the Pioneers to the Region IV championship game, where they will host Winfield.

