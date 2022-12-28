BELLE — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers fell in a rematch with Riverside on Monday, Dec. 19 as the Lady Warriors needed overtime to come away with the 54-51 win.
The outcome was the opposite of when the two teams had met just a week prior as coach Randy Adkins club won that contest 71-60.
In the game this past Monday it was a game of runs early on as both teams had big spurts on the offensive side.
The host Lady Warriors held a double-digit lead at 19-9 after the first eight minutes of play but Lincoln County turned it around in the second frame as they outpaced Riverside 16-7 to cut their lead to just one at 26-25 going into the half.
Both teams came out ice cold to start the second half as the Lady Panthers only scored two points for the entire third period, but Riverside could not capitalize as they only scored six of their own and took a 32-27 lead into the fourth.
Lincoln County finally caught fire in the fourth quarter of action as they turned up the tempo and fought their way back, outscoring the Warriors 18-3 to tie the game up at 45 and send it to the extra period.
Senior Elizabeth Blankenship came alive to lead the charge in the fourth as she scored seven of her eight points in the game.
The Lady Panthers went cold again in the fourth however as they were outscored 9-6 and left with the three-point defeat.
Senior forward Kaden Peters led Lincoln County in scoring on the night as she poured in a season high 14 points. Senior point guard Gracie Clay and junior Matalee Barnett were next in the scorebook with 11 points apiece and they were followed by Blankenship with seven and Maci Lunsford’s seven points which rounded out the scoring.
The loss for Lincoln County sends their record to 2-4 on the young season and they will look to improve on that mark with two games in their annual trip to the Ritchie County Holiday Tournament beginning with a game against Calhoun County on Dec. 29.
