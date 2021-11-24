HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers have been hard at work in recent weeks in preparation for the upcoming 2021-22 season, as they have a challenging slate of games.
Longtime head coach Randy Adkins and his club will play two games against the reigning Class AAA State Champion Nitro as well as a home-and-home with sectional foe Logan, who advanced to the state semifinals.
The Lady Panthers will also play home-and-home series with Class AAAA Hurricane and St. Albans, sectional foe Wayne, and Class AA Chapmanville.
Lincoln County will also play in the Logan shootout on Dec. 11 as they will play Pikeview, who made the Class AAA tourney a year ago, and then play Class AA qualifier Calhoun County and another opponent to be determined in the Ritchie County tournament after Christmas.
Later in the season on Feb. 8, Adkins and his club will play an early morning game in the Little General Shootout at WV State against Lewis County with a 9 a.m. tip.
“Our schedule is going to be challenging,” Adkins said. “Even some of the smaller schools on our schedule are quality teams, so we are going to have to bring it every night. We will be tested.”
Adkins said they are currently looking to add two more games to their schedule after Man recently folded their team for the second-consecutive season.
The Lady Panthers are set to have their fist scrimmage of the season on Saturday at Braxton County.
2021-2022 Lincoln County Girls Basketball Schedule
Nov. 27: Braxton Co. (Scrimmage) — Away — 12 p.m.
Dec. 2: St. Albans- Home — 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 9: Hurricane- Away- 7 p.m.
Dec. 11: Pikeview- at Logan- TBD
Dec. 16: Scott- Home- 7 p.m.
Dec. 21: Wayne- Home- 7 p.m.
Dec. 27: Calhoun Co.- at Ritchie County- 12 p.m.
Dec. 28: TBA- at Ritchie County- TBD
Jan. 3: Logan-Home- 7 p.m.
Jan. 6: Braxton Co.- 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 8: Ripley- Away- 2 p.m.
Jan. 10: St. Albans- Away- 7 p.m.
Jan. 18: Chapmanville- Home- 7 p.m.
Jan. 21: Hurricane- Home- 7 p.m.
Jan. 24: Nitro- Away- 7 p.m.
Feb. 2: Nitro- Home- 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: Chapmanville- Away- 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: Lewis Co.- at WV State- 9 a.m.
Feb. 10: Wayne- Away- 7 p.m.
Fab. 14: Logan- Away- 7:30 p.m.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.