LC girls soccer shannon pellegrini-4.JPG
Lincoln County sophomore Shannon Pellegrini scored two goals in the Lady Panthers 3-2 win over Cross Lanes Christian on Thursday, Sept. 22.

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

HAMLIN — The LCHS Lady Panthers got their first home and away win over a team this season when they edged out a gutsy Cross Lanes Christian team in Hamlin last Thursday.

Three weeks earlier, the Panthers traveled to Kanawha County and enjoyed a 5-2 win. It was a tighter affair in Hamlin last week, with Jenna Gue’s late strike sealing the deal and sending the Panther sidelines wild with the 3-2 win.

