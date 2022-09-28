HAMLIN — The LCHS Lady Panthers got their first home and away win over a team this season when they edged out a gutsy Cross Lanes Christian team in Hamlin last Thursday.
Three weeks earlier, the Panthers traveled to Kanawha County and enjoyed a 5-2 win. It was a tighter affair in Hamlin last week, with Jenna Gue’s late strike sealing the deal and sending the Panther sidelines wild with the 3-2 win.
The hosts’ win was all the more impressive given that they were behind after just four minutes. Sixteen minutes later, sophomore Shannon Pellegrini leveled the game with a trademark classy finish. The teams went in level at halftime.
It was the Panthers who grabbed a lead in the 71st minute, Pellegrini again on target for the hosts. However, the Lady Warriors punished the Panthers immediately for some sloppy defending, leveling the game just 50 seconds later.
In a frenetic finish, it was the Lady Panthers who pressed harder. The persistence paid off, with senior Jenna Gue finding the net just three minutes from full time. The Panthers held on for a hard earned 3-2 win.
Emma Harless continued her impressive run of form in goal with 14 saves for the second consecutive game. Senior Nevaeh Wood at midfield marshaled the play, helping to set up plenty of Panther attacks with her precision passing.
Defending solidly in both corners for the hosts were freshman Gracie Ross and seniors, Faith Greene and Mattie Beckett.
The win gave the Lady Panthers a record of 5-4-2 on the season.