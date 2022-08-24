HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers eased to a comfortable win over the visiting Sherman Lady Tide in their season opener on Friday by a final score of 7-0.
Before a decent turnout of close to 100 fans at Lady Panther Soccer Field, the hosts spread the love among the experienced and the newcomers, with goals coming from seasoned veterans and underclassmen.
Jenna Gue got the scoring underway in the ninth minute with a long-range shot into the river-end goal, the reliable striker giving the visiting keeper no chance to save.
Head Coach Dallas Plumley rotated in squad members after the water break. The fresh legs helping to retain possession and keep the attacks coming.
Freshman Julea Wade struck in the 32nd minute, the former Hamlin Bobcat getting her first goal in Panther colors.
Under a largely cloudless sky and with temperatures in the low 80s, the hard work continued in the second half, the hosts peppering the visitors with shot after shot into the field house goal.
Sophomore Shannon Pellegrini delivered the team’s third just two minutes into the second period. Three minutes later, teammate Jenna Gue struck a glorious high inswinging shot from 25 yards out on the right, easily beating the visiting keep in the top left corner. Hayden Moore followed up with the hosts’ fifth in the 53rd minute.
By then, the Panther mentors had rung the changes again, sending in much of the panel that had closed out the first half for a second 20 minute spell.
Senior Nevaeh Wood broke through from midfield with just over 20 minutes remaining, slotting home confidently from around 12 yards out. Sophomore Bella Cadd added the Panthers’ seventh just before the end, a classy finish after some scrappy attacking in front of goal.
Impressing down the left flank for the hosts throughout the game were the Dial sisters. Senior Emily was very solid at midfield, launching her trademark crossfield passes and invariably finding her target. Her freshman sister Anna had a fine spell at left corner forward, growing in confidence as the game progressed in the second half.
The younger Dial took the place of Kenzie Spence who toiled impressively for two 20-minute spells on the left side of attack. A foot injury saw Spence come out of the game prematurely; however, she is expected to return to practice Monday.
Abby Burton and Haley Neace were very reliable in the middle of the defensive diamond, while their fellow seniors, Mattie Beckett and Faith Greene, tidied up loose ball down the sides, frustrating the visitors. Robin Browning was laser focused at midfield, rescuing the Panthers when passes went astray and helping launch attacks
Beyond the seven goals, the hosts racked up a very impressive 37 shots on target. Zara O’Donoghue led the way with eight, two of the freshman’s shots rattling the upright. Jenna Gue had seven, Anna Dial had six shots, Kenzie Spence had five, Hayden Moore had three, Shannon Pellegrini had three, Nevaeh Wood had two, Julea Wade had two, and Bella Cadd had one.
The Lady Panthers begin a string of away fixtures Thursday evening, August 25, with a road trip to Shady Spring.