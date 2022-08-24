Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers eased to a comfortable win over the visiting Sherman Lady Tide in their season opener on Friday by a final score of 7-0.

Before a decent turnout of close to 100 fans at Lady Panther Soccer Field, the hosts spread the love among the experienced and the newcomers, with goals coming from seasoned veterans and underclassmen.

