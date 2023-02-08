Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Lincoln County hosted Class A No. 8 Tolsia for Senior Night on Thursday, Feb. 2 and the Lady Rebels were able to sneak out of Hamlin with a slim 54-53 win.

The game was back-and-forth from the opening tip between the two teams as Lincoln County came out with the hot hand and hit four three-pointers in the first quarter to jump out to a 16-14 lead.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

