HAMLIN — Lincoln County hosted Class A No. 8 Tolsia for Senior Night on Thursday, Feb. 2 and the Lady Rebels were able to sneak out of Hamlin with a slim 54-53 win.
The game was back-and-forth from the opening tip between the two teams as Lincoln County came out with the hot hand and hit four three-pointers in the first quarter to jump out to a 16-14 lead.
Tolsia jumped in front 17-16 after a Kerrigan Salmons three-pointer early in the second quarter but the Panthers surged back on top as five straight points from Kaden Peters gave them a 23-18 lead.
An old-fashioned three-point play by Peters gave LC a 28-24 lead late in the first half but the Rebels got a bucket from guard Autumn Block and another trey from Kerrigan Salmons to give them a 29-28 halftime lead.
The Lady Panthers quickly jumped back in front after a jumper from Peters to start the second half and they extended their lead back to five at 38-33 after a three from senior Elizabeth Blankenship. Tolsia kept battling back however as a bucket from Block knotted the game back up at 40 apiece.
Becca Pennington came off the bench to give the Lady Panthers a boost late in the third quarter as she got a putback to fall and gave her team a 43-40 lead going into the fourth.
Midway through the final quarter LC had a 49-45 lead after another trey from Maci Lunsford, her fourth of the night, but Salmons responded with a 5-0 run to give the Lady Rebels the lead at 50-49.
A free-throw from LC’s Hayden Moore tied the game at 50 a minute later but Block had an answer for Tolsia as she drove past the Panther defense and scored to put them on top for good at 52-50 with a minute left.
Lincoln County was down 54-51 and had the ball with 12 seconds left but the Panthers elected to shoot a two-pointer to bring the score to 54-53. They called a timeout with two seconds left but it was all for naught as they never could get the ball back and Tolsia secured the win.
Lunsford paced Lincoln County with 19 points on the day while Peters joined her in double-figures with 12 points and Blankneship scored 10. Gracie Clay also added eight points to the cause for the Lady Panthers.
Salmons paced Tolsia with a game high 24 points while Block was right behind her with 18 points and Julie Young tossed in seven.
THS: 14 15 11 14 — 54
LCHS: 16 12 15 10 — 53
Scoring
T: K. Salmons 24, A. Block 18, J. Young 7, E. Artrip 3, K. Preece 2
LC: M. Lunsford 19, K. Peters 12, E. Blankenship 10, G. Clay 8, H. Moore 2, B. Pennington 2
Logan 58, Lincoln County 53 (Monday, Nov. 30)Lincoln County nearly pulled an upset of No. 9 Logan this past Monday night but the Lady Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 58-53 win.
The two squads were even in the first half of action as they were knotted up at 24 apiece going into halftime. Coming out of the break the Lady Panthers took the upper hand as they outpaced the Wildcats 13-11 to take a 37-35 lead into the fourth.
Logan was able to pull away in the fourth quarter however as they outscored Lincoln County 23-16 to pull away for the five-point win.
Peters paced LC with 16 points, eight in the fourth quarter, while Blankenship was behind her with 13 points. Clay and Lunsford each chipped in 10 points as the Lady Panthers had a balanced attack on offense.
Natalie Blankenship paced Logan with 22 points while Addyson Amick was next with 18.
Lincoln County fell to 5-13 on the season with the loss and they were set to be back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Lewis County in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State.
LHS: 13 11 11 23 — 58
LCHS: 11 13 13 16 — 53
Scoring
L: N. Blankenship 22, A. Amick 18, A. Adkins 9, H. Crouse 4, B. Mosby 3, R. Conn 2
LC: K. Peters 16, E. Blankenship 13, G. Clay 10, M. Lunsford 10, H. Moore 2, B. Pennington 2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.