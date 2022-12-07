Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers dropped their season opening game on Thursday, Dec. 1 as local rival Hurricane made the short trip to the Panther Pavilion and left with a 45-30 win.

The Panthers came out hot to start the game as senior Maci Lunsford scored the first points of the season with a long-range trifecta that gave them an early 3-2 lead.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

