HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers dropped their season opening game on Thursday, Dec. 1 as local rival Hurricane made the short trip to the Panther Pavilion and left with a 45-30 win.
The Panthers came out hot to start the game as senior Maci Lunsford scored the first points of the season with a long-range trifecta that gave them an early 3-2 lead.
Hurricane surged ahead to a 12-5 lead after a three by Maggie Oduor but a few minutes later junior Matalee Barnett came off the bench for Lincoln County and sank a trey to cut the lead to 12-10.
The Redskins got the hot hand in the second quarter of play and built their lead to as high as 27-14 after a trey by Alex Anderson.
Lunsford drilled her second long ball of the half right before the end of the quarter however to cut the deficit back to 10 at 27-17 going into the break.
The Panthers got cold from the floor in the third quarter as they could only muster four points and Hurricane pushed ahead to a 37-21 lead going into the fourth.
Lincoln County won the final quarter 9-8 but it was all for naught as Hurricane held on for the 45-30 win.
Gracie Clay and Lunsford paced the Panthers with nine points each while Barnett followed them with eight off the bench. Sophomore Haden Moore and junior Alyssa Adkins each scored a deuce off of the bench to round out the scoring.
Alex Anderson and Oduor led Hurricane with 12 points each while Maddy Young was next with eight.
Hurricane improved to 1-0 with the win while Lincoln County fell to 0-1 as it was the season openers for both teams.
The Redskins are set to be back action on Tuesday at home against Parkersburg South while Lincoln County played again on Saturday against Chesapeake. Scores and stats were not available by press time.
The Panthers will play at Wayne on Friday, Dec. 9.
Score by Quarters
HHS (1-0: 14 13 10 8 — 45
LCHS (0-1): 10 7 4 9 — 30
Scoring Summary
H: A. Anderson 12, M. Oduor 12, M. Young 8, E. Dempsey 6, K. Anderson 3, C. Spolarich 2.
LC: G. Clay 9. E. Blankenship 9, M. Barnett 8, H. Moore 2, A. Adkins 2, K. Peters 0, E. Blankenship 0, R. Pennington.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.