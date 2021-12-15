HURRICANE — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers lost a 4th quarter lead on the road at Hurricane on Thursday night but the Lady Redskins used a bug fourth quarter to come away with the 49-40 win.
Head coach Randy Adkins’ club went toe-to-toe with their Class 4A foe early on as they trailed 11-10 after the first quarter of play but rallied to take a 27-21 lead into halftime.
Coming out the of the break Hurricane chipped away at the lead but LCHS still held onto a slim 33-32 lead going into the fourth. The Lady Skins put the game away in the final stanza as they outscored the Panthers 17-7 to come away with the nine point win.
Avery Lucas led Lincoln County in scoring as she totaled 11 points on the night while Maci Lunsford followed her with eight and Elizabeth Blankenship scored seven.
Alex Anderson paced Hurricane with 13 points while Erin Dempsey chipped in 12, Maddy Young dropped 11, and Lauren Dye totaled 10.
Lincoln County 10 17 6 7 — 40: Lucas 11, Lunsford 8, Blankenship 7, Bird 6, Kveton 3, Peters 3, Clay 2, Adkins 0.
Hurricane 11 10 11 17 — 49: Anderson 13, E. Dempsey 12, Young 11, Dye 10, Lucas 3, N. Dempsey 0.
PIKEVIEW 48, LINCOLN COUNTY 27: PikeView used an 17-0 run to turn a close game into a rout as the Panthers defeated Lincoln County, 48-27, in Game 2 of the Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase at Logan.
Hannah Perdue tossed in 20 points to lead PikeView. Riley Meadows netted 10 points.
Maci Lunsford and Avery Lucas pitched in seven points each for Lincoln County.
The game was tied 21-21 in the third quarter when PikeView went on its run, grabbing a 38-21 lead after three quarters.
Brown helped fuel the run as she sank a 3-pointers, one on two on the afternoon. Perdue nailed a trio of treys.
Lincoln County dropped to 0-3 on the season with the loss. PikeView, ranked No. 6 in the state in Class AAA, improved to 2-1. The Panthers, which lost 56-38 to Logan on Friday night, finished 1-1 in the tourney.
LCHS plays at Buffalo on Dec. 15 and hosts Scott on Dec. 16.
Defending Class AAA state champion and No. 2-ranked Nitro lost 41-40 to unranked Robert C. Byrd in the Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase in Saturday’s opener.
RCB’s Avery Childers hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Flying Eagles (2-0) to victory.
Nitro (1-1) played at Poca on Monday night.
It was the first of seven games on the day at Logan.
Lincoln County 6 7 8 6 — 27: Lunsford 7, Lucas 7, Kueton 4, Peters 4, Blankenship 3, Clay 2.
PikeView 12 9 17 10 — 48: Perdue 20, Meadows 10, Craft 8, Brown 8, Justice 2.