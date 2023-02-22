LOGAN — The Logan Lady Wildcats closed out their regular season on Monday night by hosting Lincoln County, and coach Kevin Gertz’s team is heading into the postseason with an 11-11 overall record after they notched a 42-36 victory on what was also the club’s senior night.
The visiting Lady Panthers had a tough time shooting the ball in the first quarter, and Logan benefitted from that.
Two free throws from Bam Mosby gave the Lady Cats a 10-2 lead with 1:35 left in the frame, and it was a 10-4 contest heading into the second period after a layup from Lincoln’s Elizabeth Blankenship with 43 seconds on the clock.
The shooting woes continued for the road team in the second quarter.
Lincoln County’s Hayden Moore scored a bucket with 6:25 left in until halftime, but two Mosby layups kickstarted a 6-0 Logan run, and they led 16-6 with 2:37 left in the first half.
Another basket from Moore followed at the 2:22 mark to make it 16-8, but the Lady Wildcats led 18-8 at the intermission courtesy of a Rylee Conn layup with 7.4 seconds remaining until the break.
The two teams spent the entirety of the third quarter trading buckets as Logan led by no more than 10 points the period.
The third period ended the same way the second one did as Conn scored another layup in the closing seconds, this time with 4.3 seconds left to give the Blue and Gold a 27-18 lead heading into the fourth frame.
The opening stage of the fourth quarter was again back and forth between both squads.
Logan led 36-26 with 5:04 left in the ballgame after Addyson Amick knocked down a three, but the Lady Panthers came to within four points at 36-30 with 3:09 remaining after layups from Maci Lunsford and Kaden Peters.
However, the Lady Cats’ deficit never fell below five points and they defended their home court, using clutch free throws from Amick and Natalie Blankenship to win by a 42-36 final score.
Blankenship led the way for Logan with 13 points and was 6/8 from the line, and Conn scored eight points Amick and Bam Mosby both scored seven points while the latter grabbed 12 rebounds. Autumn Adkins rounded out the scoring for the Lady Cats with six points, and Halle Crouse had nine boards.
Lunford and Gracie Clay tied for the team lead in scoring for Lincoln County with nine points each, and Blankenship and Moore each turned in seven tallies for the Lady Panthers. Peters added five points.
“It was a great win for our seniors,” Gertz said afterward. “That was a great win for our team. Tonight was about seniors. Rylee Conn stepped up, did a tremendous job. Nat (Blankenship) bailed us out toward the end doing a great job. Autumn (Adkins) made a couple threes. Bam (Mosby) didn’t start today because Rylee was starting, but she came in and did a great job.”
Logan and Lincoln County will face off against each other once more next Tuesday at Willie Akers Arena, but this time, it’s win or go home.
The second-seeded Lady Wildcats will take on the third-seeded Lady Panthers in the Class AAA Region IV Section 2 semifinals.
Gertz knows how hard his team worked last offseason to prepare for games like this, but he also wants to caution his players that the campaign is over with one bad performance.
“We’re in a one-game do or die right now,” Gertz said. “I don’t want them scared, but I want them determined and understand that, you go out and lay an egg next week, your season is over. They’ve worked too hard in the offseason. The majority of them, especially the young kids, lifted weights and ran every single day this summer to get stronger to prepare for this season.”
Lincoln County head coach Randy Adkins said after the game Monday that for his team to come in and get revenge on Logan next week in the sectional semifinals, belief is key.
“I think this is a team that we can beat,” Adkins said. “They have to believe. They have to believe that they can win in order for us to do it.”
The Lady Panthers ended their season by playing Class AA No. 3 Mingo Central in a rescheduled game at home on Tuesday. The Lady Miners won that game 57-32 as Lincoln County closed out the regular season with a 5-16 record.
Kaden Peters led the way in that game with nine points and six rebounds, Hayden Moore followed with eight points, and Gracie Clay tossed in seven.