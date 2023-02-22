Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The Logan Lady Wildcats closed out their regular season on Monday night by hosting Lincoln County, and coach Kevin Gertz’s team is heading into the postseason with an 11-11 overall record after they notched a 42-36 victory on what was also the club’s senior night.

The visiting Lady Panthers had a tough time shooting the ball in the first quarter, and Logan benefitted from that.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

