The Lincoln County Lady Panthers dropped a pair of games on the hardwood this past week as they fell to Class A Tolsia 57-48 and to Class AAAA Hurricane 64-32.

The Lady Panthers traveled to Glenhayes on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to play the No. 7 ranked Lady Rebels and dug an early hole they couldn’t climb out of.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

