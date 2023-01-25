The Lincoln County Lady Panthers dropped a pair of games on the hardwood this past week as they fell to Class A Tolsia 57-48 and to Class AAAA Hurricane 64-32.
The Lady Panthers traveled to Glenhayes on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to play the No. 7 ranked Lady Rebels and dug an early hole they couldn’t climb out of.
Tolsia led 19-11 after the first-quarter action and extended that lead to double digits at 33-21 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break, coach Rick Morrone’s team extended its lead to 13 and were on top 45-32 going into the fourth.
Lincoln County outscored Tolsia 16-12 in the fourth quarter, but the hole was too deep to climb out of, and the Rebels left with the nine-point win.
Senior point guard Gracie Clay had a big game for LC in the loss, recording a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Senior Elizabeth Blankenship was next with 12 points while fellow senior Maci Lunsford narrowly missed a double-double with nine points, 11 boards and five steals.
Hayden Moore was next on the scoresheet with seven points while Kaden Peters added six points and eight rebounds.
Kerrigan Salmons led Tolsia with a game high 27 points while Autumn Block and Kilee Preece followed her with 10 apiece.
LCHS 11 10 11 16 — 48
THS 19 14 12 12 — 57
LC: G. Clay 14, E. Blankenship 12, M. Lunsford 9, H. Moore 7, K. Peters 6, B. Pennington 0.
T: K. Salmons 27, K. Preece 10. A. Block 10, E. Artrip 8. A. Stevens 2.
HURRICANE 64 LINCOLN COUNTY 32: The Lady Panthers made the short trek to Hurricane on Thursday night and the Lady Redskins jumped ahead early and cruised to a 64-32 win.
Hurricane led 20-2 after the first quarter and then pushed that lead to 30-9 at halftime.
Elizabeth Blankenship was the lone Lady Panther to reach double figures as she netted 10 points. Gracie Clay was next with nine points, while Maci Lunsford and Kaden Peters each finished with four.
Maggie Oduor led Hurricane with 14 points, Alex Anderson followed her with 13, Maddy Young tossed in 11, and Mady Jo Lunsford finished with 10.
The losses for Lincoln County dropped their season record to 4-10. They were scheduled to play at Class AA No. 2 Mingo Central on Monday night; scores and stats from that game were not available by press time.
The Panthers finish out the week with a home game against Man on Thursday night and a road date at sectional foe Scott on Saturday.
LCHS 2 7 15 8 — 32
HHS 20 10 18 16 — 64
LC: E. Blankenship 10, G. Clay 9, K. Peters 4, M. Lunsford 4, H. Moore 3, A. Adkins 2, B. Pennington 0, C. Salmons 0.
H: Oduor 14, A. Anderson 13, Young 11, Lunsford 10, K. Anderson 6, Dempsey 6, Spolarich 2, Quijano 2.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.