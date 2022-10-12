Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — The 2-1 loss on the Island in the neighboring county stung deep on September 6. Four weeks later, the LCHS Lady Panthers got their chance to avenge that bitter result.

It took the full 80 minutes and coming from behind twice, but the hosts, playing in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness, were full value for their sensational 3-2 win over the Lady Wildcats in Hamlin last week.

