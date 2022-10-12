HAMLIN — The 2-1 loss on the Island in the neighboring county stung deep on September 6. Four weeks later, the LCHS Lady Panthers got their chance to avenge that bitter result.
It took the full 80 minutes and coming from behind twice, but the hosts, playing in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness, were full value for their sensational 3-2 win over the Lady Wildcats in Hamlin last week.
Wednesday, October 5 brought a decent-sized crowd and a 5 p.m. kick-off in pleasant autumn conditions to Lady Panthers Field in Hamlin.
After an edgy start, the game settled into an end-to-end flow, with not much to separate the two sides. However, a handball inside the box at the river end of the field led to a 12th-minute spot-kick for the Lady Wildcats. The penalty shot was confidently struck to right, just beyond the diving reach of Panther ‘keeper Emma Harless.
A minute later, freshman left corner forward Kenzie Spence went close for the home team. For the remainder of the half, the Panthers kept up the pressure, sophomore Shannon Pellegrini amassing four shots on target. Freshman Zara O’Donoghue was introduced for Spence in the 29th minute and went close with a shot five minutes later. Despite all the attacks upfield, however, the Lincoln County girls went in 1-0 down at halftime.
After rallying his troops at halftime, Head Coach Dallas Plumley sent in his starting 11 for the beginning of the second stanza.
The hosts’ possession dominance continued to grow, but what was effectively a back five defensive set-up for the Lady Wildcats was tough to break through. Senior Jenna Gue finally managed to level the proceedings with a sweetly struck shot in the 60th minute.
However, the Panthers did the unforgivable a few moments later, squandering all their hard work and allowing the Wildcats to cut through the defense to take the 2-1 lead.
Gue and Pellegrini continued to press hard down the right and up the middle, pulling all manner of saves from the talented Logan goalkeeper. It was Pellegrini who leveled the game with just 6 minutes remaining.
The Panther attacks came in waves for the remaining minutes, Logan trying to hang on desperately for the away tie.
With just two minutes remaining, the Lady Panthers were awarded a free kick just inside their opponent’s half. Gue stepped up and flighted a glorious ball to right around the penalty sport.
The Lady Wildcats’ keeper told her teammates that she was coming for the ball, but she narrowly missed the catch.
Panther Sophomore Josie Huffman was ready to clean up the mess and struck the ball forward. A cluster of Lady Wildcats attempted to clear the ball from around two yards out, but it was O’Donoghue who found the net with a sharp toe poke to the left with her left, the freshman bagging her first competitive high school goal and the 3-2 lead for the Lady Panthers.
For the remaining 90 seconds, it was possession soccer, the hosts doing everything to keep the ball and safely see the clock tick down. Tick down it did and the famous victory was secured.
Also impressive for the Panthers in the win was goalkeeper Harless with nine clutch saves. Sophomore Bella Cadd did a phenomenal man-marking job on a key Lady Wildcat player who had given the Panthers all kinds of problems a month earlier in the 2-1 away loss.
Freshman Gracie Ross toiled all evening long in defense, as did Faith Greene, Mattie Beckett, and Abby Burton, all making vital clearances and keeping the Wildcats out.
Senior Hailey Neace was faultless in central defense, giving the Lady Panthers a massive performance in her final game at Lions Club Field. The Dial sisters, Emily and Anna, marshaled midfield as usual with commanding crosses and pinpoint passing.
The sophomore pair of Huffman and Jodie Porter were their usual reliable selves, cleaning up plenty in the middle third and launching umpteen Panther forays upfield.
The win was all the more impressive given the loss to illness of talisman utility player Hayden Moore, and the loss a week earlier to a knee injury of senior Nevaeh Wood, the Lady Panthers’ highly regarded midfielder.
The win put the later Panthers’ record at 6-7-2 with three regular season games remaining.