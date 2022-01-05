ELLENBORO — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers were back in action on the hardwood this week as they went 1-1 in the Ritchie County Holiday Tournament and won the consolation game over Grafton.
The Lady Panthers defeated Grafton in convincing fashion by a final score of 65-31 on Tuesday night one night after falling to Calhoun County 63-48 in the opening round of the tourney on Monday.
In the win over Grafton, head coach Randy Adkins Lady Panthers dominated the game on the defensive end as their full court press frustrated the Lady Bearcats from the opening tip.
Lincoln County held Grafton to single digits in scoring in each of the first three quarters of the game. LCHS led 24-4 after the first quarter of play, pushed the lead to 50-7 at halftime, and then went into cruise control in the second half as they emptied the bench and secured the 34-point win.
Kenley Kveton led the way in scoring for the Lady Panthers as she scored a game high 19 points, 16 in the first half. Senior Avery Lucas joined her in double-figures with 11 while Elizabeth Blankenship also chipped in 10.
Post player Kaden Peters contributed eight points while Gracie Clay was next with six, Hayden Moore scored five, Kylee Adkins scored three, Brianna Browning netted two, and Alyssa Adkins finished with a free throw.
In the loss to Calhoun County in the opening round on Monday night, Lincoln County had the lead early on as they led 17 to 13 after the first eight minutes of play.
The Lady Panthers went cold in the second quarter however as they only mustered eight points in the stanza while a 19 point quarter to take a 31-25 lead into halftime.
Calhoun added to the lead in the third quarter as they outpaced LC 16 to 11 and took a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter at 47-36. The Lady Panthers attempted to cut into the lead in the fourth but Calhoun sank of 14 free-throws in the quarter to come away with the win.
Kveton had another big game for LCHS as she scored 21 to lead her team to go along with three steals. Peters joined her in double-figures with 11 points, eight rebounds, and three steals
Lucas was next with five points and also chipped in eight rebounds and five assists while Blankenship and Josie Bird each scored four points and Maci Lunsford sank a three-pointer to round out the scoring for LCHS.
The Lady Panthers saw their record move to 3-4 on the season as they prepare to move into the 2022 portion of their schedule.
They will return to action at home on Monday, Jan. 3 in a key game against section foe and Class AAA No. 4 Logan. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Score by Quarters from Game 1
LCHS: 17 8 11 12 — 48
CCHS: 13 19 16 15 — 63
Scoring
LC: Kveton 21, Peters 11, Lucas 5, Blankenship 4, Bird 4, Lunsford 3, Clay 0, Adkins 0. CC: Montgomery 33, Cunningham 12, Yeager 11, Arnold 2, Book 2.
Scoring from Consolation Game
LC: Kveton 19, Lucas 11, Blankenship 10, Peters 8, Clay 6, Moore 5, K. Adkins 3, Browning 2, A. Adkins 1. G: Smith 8, Johnson 6, Satterfield 5, Keene 4, Delaney 3, Friend 3, Swisher 2.