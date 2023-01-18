HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers earned a lopsided sectional win on Saturday night inside the Panther Pavilion as they cruised past visiting Scott by a final score of 70-46.
Lincoln County jumped all over the Lady Skyhawks from the opening tip as they scored outscored them 27-7 in the opening frame.
Hayden Moore led Lincoln County with 11 points in the opening quarter, including a trio of three-pointers, while Elizabeth Blankenship and Maci Lunsford each scored six points in the frame.
Scott came alive on the offensive end in the second quarter and netted 16 points but still could not gain on the Lady Panthers as they matched that effort and led 43-23 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break Kaden Peters got the hot hand for Lincoln County as she tossed in seven points and they extended their lead to 58-36 going into the fourth quarter. Kelsey Harper scored eight points in the third for the Lady Skyhawks.
LC then outpaced the visitors 12-10 in the final quarter to pull away for the 24-point win.
Moore led the Lady Panthers with a career high 20 points while senior Maci Lunsford followed her with 16. Fellow seniors Elizabeth Blankenship and Kaden Peters also joined them in double-figures with 13 points and Gracie Clay tallied five.
Harper led the way for Lincoln County with 17 points while Haven Tomblin joined her in double-figures with 14 and Chrissy Roberts added seven.
SHS: 7 16 13 10 — 46
LCHS: 27 16 15 12 — 70
Scoring
S: K. Harper 17, H. Tomblin 14, C. Roberts 7, J. Butcher 4, C. Robinson 4
LC: H. Moore 20, M. Lunsford 16, K. Peters 13, E. Blankenship 13, G. Clay 5, A. Adkins 2, A. Dial 1
WAYNE 41 LINCOLN COUNTY 26 (Jan. 10)
No. 1 ranked Wayne made the short trip to Hamlin this past week to play sectional foe Lincoln County in their first matchup of the 2022-2023 season.
The Pioneers had their way with the Lady Panthers as they came away with the 41-26 win.
The game was tight for the first quarter as Wayne held the slim 10-8 lead going into the second quarter. The second stanza was all Wayne however as they outpaced the Panthers 14-2 to take a 24-10 halftime lead.
The Lady Panther struggled to find any offense once again in the third quarter as Wayne outscored them 14-5 to take a commanding 38-15 lead into halftime.
Lincoln County came alive for 11 points in the fourth quarter and held Wayne to only three for the entire period, but it was all for naught as the Lady Pioneers still left with the 15-point win.
Gracie Clay led Lincoln County with 11 points on the night to go along with three steals. Senior Kaden Peters was next with seven points while reaching double-digits in rebounds with 11.
Elizabeth Blankenship added four points while Becca Pennington and Maci Lunsford rounded out the offense with two points each.
The Lady Panthers record moves to 4-8 on the season and they were set to be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Class A No. 9 Tolsia. Their next game after that will be Monday, Jan. 23 at Class AA No. 2 Mingo Central.
WHS: 10 14 14 3 — 41
LCHS: 8 2 5 11 — 26
Scoring
W: A Adkins 15, B. Adkins 13, L. Brooks 11, S. Anderson 2
LC: G. Clay 11, K. Peters 7, E. Blankenship 4, M. Lunsford 2, B. Pennington 2
