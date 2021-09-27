RAVENSWOOD — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers went on the road this past Thursday and made easy work of homestanding Ravenswood as they came away with the 4-nil win.
Junior Neveah Wood lead the way for head coach Dallas Plumley’s squad as she found the back of the net twice in the shutout win over the Lady Red Devils, with one of the goals coming off of a corner kick.
Senior Cadence Adkins and junior Jenna Gue each scored a goal in the victory while freshman Shannon Pellegrini was credited with an assists.
Freshman goalie Jodi Porter turned in the clean sheet in the win and was credited with four saves.
LINCOLN COUNTY 2 MIDLAND TRAIL 1 (Sept. 25)
The Lady Panthers picked up their second straight win on Saturday afternoon as hey went on the road once again and this time defeated Midland Trail by a final score of 2-1.
Adkins and Pellegrini did the scoring for LCHS on this day as they each scored a single goal apiece. Gue was credited with an assist.
The Lady Panthers played strong defensively throughout the contest and goalie Emma Harless made multiple key saves and she was credited with 14 in the win.
CROSS LANES 4 LINCOLN COUNTY 3 (Sept. 16)
The Lady Panthers was in action on the road on Sept. 16 as they suffered a close defeat to Cross Lanes Christian by a final of 4-3.
Adkins led the way in scoring for LCHS as she scored two goals on the day while Pellegrini found the back of the net once to round out the scoring. Jenna Gue was credited with an assist.
Emma Harless turned in three saves as goalie while Robin Browning was credited with a save.
After the trio of matches Lincoln County saw their 2021 record move to 4-4-1 on the season.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to return home for senior night to play Midland Trail once again on Thursday in a boys-girls doubleheader at Lions Club Field in Hamlin before ending the week on Saturday at Scott.
