NEWTOWN — A tie would have been enough, but Head Coach Dallas Plumley’s girls weren’t in the mood for settling, coming off a string of excellent performances in the soccer season’s twilight.

Going into the Thursday, October 13 game at Mingo Central, the LCHS Lady Panthers had a 7-7-3 record. After a pulsating effort, the girls left the coalfields with the 2-1 win, ensuring an 8-7-3 record going into the playoffs. It’s the popular program’s eighth consecutive winning season.

