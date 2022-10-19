NEWTOWN — A tie would have been enough, but Head Coach Dallas Plumley’s girls weren’t in the mood for settling, coming off a string of excellent performances in the soccer season’s twilight.
Going into the Thursday, October 13 game at Mingo Central, the LCHS Lady Panthers had a 7-7-3 record. After a pulsating effort, the girls left the coalfields with the 2-1 win, ensuring an 8-7-3 record going into the playoffs. It’s the popular program’s eighth consecutive winning season.
Though missing a few players through injury, Plumley was able to start with a strong first eleven. The Lady Panthers were quickly into their stride, showing none of the nerves of the 1-1 home encounter with Mingo a few weeks earlier.
The girls got to work, mixing up the attack with crisp passing and overhead lobs to onrushing attackers. The pressure paid off just 15 minutes in when sophomore Shannon Pellegrini slotted home for the 1-0 lead.
The pressure continued throughout the half, the visitors showing some of the best creativity of the season. Jenna Gue was busy in the center of attack, aided by Anna Dial and Zara O’Donoghue on the flanks.
At midfield, Pellegrini was again dictating the pace and the forays upfield. Jodi Porter, Hayden Moore, and Bella Cadd were lively all evening on the wings, as was Emily Dial.
Hailey Neace had another strong evening on goal kick duties, as did Abby Burton at the top of the defensive diamond. Behind them, Emma Harless had a quietish evening, her defense doing the job in front of her. Mattie Beckett, Gracie Ross, and Faith Greene tided up expertly in the corners when Mingo managed to break through.
In the 60th minute, a piercing run by Gue from the right beat multiple Lady Miners. Her shot from close range was never in doubt, the tight angle being no problem for the Lady Panthers’ sharpshooter.
Ella Callahan and Anna Buchholz were introduced in the second half, both defending resolutely on the right.
The Lady Miners were awarded a penalty kick for a foul inside the box in the 76th minute. Harless got a hand to it but the ball rattled the net making it 2-1 and giving the hosts a chance to salvage something.
However, the Lady Panthers remained up to the task and used all their experience to help the clock tick toward 80 minutes. Celebrations erupted after the final whistle with the winning season comfortably confirmed.
The LCHS Lady Panthers were set to face the Cabell Midland Lady Knights in the sectional opener at Spring Valley, Tuesday evening.