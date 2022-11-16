Lincoln County standout Haleigh Adkins was joined by her father Brad, her mother Kayla, and little brother Braxton as she signed her letter of intent with the Miami (Ohio) University softball team on Wednesday, Nov. 9 inside the LCHS auditorium.
HAMLIN — Lincoln County star shortstop Haleigh Adkins made it official this past Wednesday, Nov. 9 as she put pen to paper and signed her National Letter of Intent with Miami (Ohio).
Adkins finished the 2022 season for head coach Tommy Barrett’s Lady Panther squad with a batting average of .475 with a team best 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 25 RBIs, 46 runs, and 24 stolen bases.
She helped lead Lincoln County to a 24-7 record this past season as a junior as the Lady Panthers advanced to the Class AAA State Tournament.
As a sophomore Adkins finished the 2021 season with a team best .500 batting average as she registered 50 hits in 100 official at bats.
The Lady Panther shortstop also led the state in triples that year with six, was second in doubles with 14, and slugged five home runs to go with a team best 43 runs scored, and 32 RBIs.
Adkins missed out on her entire freshman season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She is one of three Lincoln County softball players currently committed to a D1 school as Josie Bird is committed to Indiana and Ryleigh Shull recently committed to Louisiana Tech.
Haleigh Adkins is the daughter of Brad and Kayla Adkins of Hamlin. She also has a younger brother named Braxton.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.