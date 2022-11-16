Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Lincoln County standout Haleigh Adkins was joined by her father Brad, her mother Kayla, and little brother Braxton as she signed her letter of intent with the Miami (Ohio) University softball team on Wednesday, Nov. 9 inside the LCHS auditorium.

HAMLIN — Lincoln County star shortstop Haleigh Adkins made it official this past Wednesday, Nov. 9 as she put pen to paper and signed her National Letter of Intent with Miami (Ohio).

Adkins finished the 2022 season for head coach Tommy Barrett’s Lady Panther squad with a batting average of .475 with a team best 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 25 RBIs, 46 runs, and 24 stolen bases.

