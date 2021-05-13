HAMLIN — After only scoring single runs in a pair of losses over the prior weekend, Lincoln County's bats exploded to begin the new week as the Lady Panthers picked up a 17-2 mercy-rule win over Sherman in four innings on Monday and then secured blowout wins over sectional foe Huntington on Wednesday night by final scores of 14-2 and 19-3.
"I knew we were due for an outbreak," LCHS head coach Tommy Barrett said of his teams offensive performance after the win against Sherman. "I was telling coach Jim (Henderson) prior to game time that this is possibly one of the best hitting teams I've ever had the opportunity to coach...We are young but we've got some good hitters. And for us to get contained to two runs against Cabell Midland and St. Albans, well I knew it was just a matter of time before that demon was unleashed. And that it was tonight."
In the win over the Lady Tide on Monday, head coach Barret's club wasted no time jumping all over the visitors as they plated six runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
The Lady Panthers (12-4) continued the offensive onslaught as they pushed across two more runs in the second inning to make the score 8-0. After a home run by Sherman's Lauren Guthrie made the score 8-2 in the top of the third, the Panthers had their biggest inning of the night in the their half of the inning as seven more runs scurried across home plate to make the score 15-2.
LCHS sent across two more runs in the bottom of the 4th to clinch the 15-run mercy rule win, as Maci Lunsford's double sent Bailee Adkins home to make the score 17-2 and end the game.
"(Chloe) Treadway is an excellent style pitcher for Sherman, she beat Cabell Midland there on Saturday at our place 3-2," coach Barrett said. "We came out aggressive early in the count but more disciplined with our pitch selection. I told the girls in the pre-game, I said 'you can say we're in a hitting slump, you can make excuses. But the bottom line is the only way to get out of it is to hit your way out of it.'
The Lincoln County offense pounded out 20 hits in the win against Sherman, including, including three home runs and six doubles.
Senior Natalie Fout and sophomore Maci Lunsford each had four hits on the day and both slugged home runs for the Lady Panthers. Fout also laced a double, scored three runs, and had three RBIs while Lunsford knocked in four runs and scored two of her own.
Freshman slugger Josie Bird continued to terrorize high school pitching as she cranked the third home run for LCHS and also finished the day with a double to go with four RBIs.
Catcher Koree Roberts contributed three hits to the cause Shelby Browning and Kenzie Shaffer each finished with two base-knocks. One of Browning's hit was a two-RBI double while Allison Layne also had a hit that drove home two runs and Megan Stump had an RBI single.
Stump picked up the win in the circle for Lincoln County as she went all four innings and only allowed the two runs on three hits while striking out two batters and walking none.
Other than the mistake on the home-run ball to Guthrie, Stump only allowed two other hits in the game, both singles by McKenzie Dickens and Hailea Skeens.
Treadway was handed the loss for Sherman, who fell to 10-2 on the season with the loss, as she was tagged for 13 runs, 12 earned, on 13 hits while striking out one batter in 2 2/3rd innings pitched before having to exit the game after being hit in the glove-hand by a line drive.
Kaitlyn Milam came in and pitched in relief for coach Henderson's team and went one inning allowing four runs on seven hits and did not strike out a batter.
Coach Henderson received some good and some bad news on Tuesday following the loss to Lincoln County, as x-rays came back negative on Treadway's hand but the Lady Tide had to enter quarantine for the rest of the week due to a COVID-19 exposure.
Henderson said they had to cancel the remaining games for the rest of this week and hoped they could resume action sometime the following week.
Just two days later after slugging their way past the Tide, coach Barret's Lady Panthers continued to swing a hit bat in two blowout wins over sectional opponent Huntington High School.
In the first of the two games, the two teams resumed a game from Wednesday, April 28 in Huntington that was postponed due to rain. After beginning the game in the 5th inning leading by a score of 5-2, the Lady Panthers scored three runs in the sixth to make the score 8-2 and then six more in the top of the seventh to reach the final margin of 14-2.
Bird had three hits, including two more home-runs in the win and also knocked in four runs, while leadoff batter Haleigh Adkins also had three hits, two of them triples, and knocked home four runs of her own.
Stump, Roberts, and Shaffer each had a pair of base hits while Fout had a hit and picked up two RBIs. LCHS laced 16 base hits as a team.
Stump was the winning pitcher once again in the circle, firing all seven innings and allowing only two runs on seven hits while striking out five batters.
In game two, which was the regularly scheduled contest between the Lady Panthers and Lady Highlanders to be played in Hamlin, LCHS exploded for 16 runs in the bottom of the first inning alone as they then cruised to a 19-3 mercy-rule win in three innings.
Adkins finished the game a perfect 4-4 at the dish with three doubles, four RBIs, and three runs scored. All three of Adkins doubles and all four of her RBIs came in her teams huge 16 run first inning.
Bird also hit another home run, a two-run shot that made the score 19-3 and ended it in the bottom of the third. She was also walked twice and scored three times.
Lunsford also went deep for LCHS for the second time in three days as she cranked a three-run shot to center field in the first inning and finished the game with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Shaffer had a pair of hits and an RBI in the game while Fout, Browning, Layne, and freshman Allison Ramey each had hits and knocked in a run. Gracie Clay had a hit and scored three times in the game.
Stump once again picked up the win for coach Barrett as she went all three innings and allowed three runs on six hits while striking out three. She also helped her own cause with a hit and two runs knocked in.
After the three wins Lincoln County improved their 2021 record to 12-4 on the season, with 10 games currently remaining on the regular season schedule.
LCHS was scheduled to play Sherman for a second time on Thursday but the game was cancelled after the COVID-19 issue within the Sherman program.
Lincoln County is scheduled to next take the diamond again on Saturday at home in another tri-match with Parkersburg South and Logan.
The host Panthers will play Park South at Noon, South and Logan will plat at 2 p.m., while the Lady Wildcats and Lincoln County will play the final game at approximately 4 p.m.