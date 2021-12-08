LOGAN — Can the Logan High School girls’ basketball team make it back to the state tournament?
If chips fall where they may, the Lady Cats certainly hope so.
The Logan girls, coached by Kevin Gertz, finished 12-4 during the abbreviated and delayed 2021 season, advancing all the way to the Class AAA state semifinals before bowing 52-33 to undefeated Fairmont Senior. The Lady Cats opened state tourney play with a convincing 61-30 win over PikeView.
Logan is the defending Class AAA sectional champs with wins last year over Lincoln County (47-38) and Huntington St. Joe (51-43). The Lady Cats then went on to defeat Winfield (61-39) in the regional co-final to make it to Charleston.
With seven returning players back from last year’s team, including senior Peyton Ilderton, a Class AAA First-Team All-State pick, Logan has the potential to make it back to state.
Logan loses just two starters and seniors from last year’s team, including Raegan Quick and Jill Tothe.
“I’m very excited about this team. This is hands-down the most athletic team I’ve ever coached,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “I think we can make it back to Charleston. If we can keep healthy and stay healthy we can compete with anyone in the state. We have high expectations for this year but the work has to come in. We return a very strong nucleus. We have a lot of freshmen but they will be expected to play and help our returning players.”
Ilderton averaged more than 20 points a game last season for the Lady Cats and has had a stellar prep career.
“We return three outstanding seniors,” Gertz said. “Peyton was First-Team All-State and we haven’t had many of those. She’s averaged well over 20 points a game for her high school career. She will finish very high on our all-time scoring list. She’s leads us in nearly every every offensive category and she’s the best defensive player that I’ve ever coached.”
Abbie Myers, a Second-Team All-Cardinal Conference selection, also returns.
“Abbie is back for her second year with us and we expect big things from her,” Gertz said. “She is extremely quick and causes havoc on the defensive end. She’s a great ballhandler.”
Natalie Blankenship, a junior starting point guard who was Honorable Mention All-Conference, is also back.
“She’s played major minutes for us for two years and was our sixth man as a freshman,” Gertz said. “She was second on our team last year in minutes played. She’s been a tremendous player for us and has been a great defender. That’s what this team will be about, our defense. Our offense will come from our defense. We will really pressure the ball. We have a lot of quick players.”
Senior starter Emma Elkins is also back. She was injured in last year’s Fairmont game at state.
“We were down one and we were right there when she got injured when her head was split open. Then they went on a 19-2 run and that was a devastating injury for us,” Gertz said. “Emma has come in in the best shape of her career. She has always been a leader. She has really taken on a major leadership role and is busting her tail to no end. She’s also leading by example.”
Autumn Adkins and Rylee Conn, a pair of juniors, also figure to play a more prominent role with the team this season.
“Autumn played some in the off-season,” Gertz said. “She’s shooting the ball very well. We’re working harder on her defense. She didn’t get to play as much as she wanted last year but her minutes are really going to improve this year.”
Conn is coming back from a knee injury last year.
“She has a terrible knee injury last year and struggled through,” Gertz said. “She’s finally healthy and we hope she can give us a big boost as well.”
Harlee Quick, a sophomore and the younger sister to the graduated Raegan Quick, is also back. She saw some court time last year.
“She played a little bit last year and when she played she sparked us,” Gertz said. “She can score. She’s always around the ball and shoots well. She also plays well on defense and is extremely physical. That’s what we are. We are not a real big team but we are physical. We get after it. She’s going to really help his team and could be key as we get going.”
Another sophomore for Logan is first-year player Bobbi Bradshaw.
“She’s learning but she’s a very solid player,” Gertz said.
Logan has blend of veterans and youth on the roster with an incoming group of eight freshmen.
“Four of them I expect to give us some major minutes as the season progresses,” Gertz said.
Halle Crouse, a guard, is one of the those freshmen.
“She handles the ball very well,” Gertz said. “She’s also one of our top shooters and has some size for a guard at 5-6. She’s moves well and defends hard. I expect some good things from her.”
Bam Mosby, a newcomer originally from the Williamson area, also could press for playing time.
“She’s a very skilled basketball player for a big,” Gertz said of Mosby. “She’s very physical inside, is a great shooter and a great ballhandler for a post player.”
Logan’s tallest player, at about 5-11, is freshman Payton Butcher.
“She will see some time at the five position,” Gertz said. “Bam is a very strong kid. Maybe our strongest player. She will help us inside a lot.”
Addyson Amick, is an up-and-coming frosh point guard.
“She has a great motor, defends well and handles the ball well,” Gertz said. “She will play quite a bit of JV and some at varsity.”
Rounding out the freshmen on the roster are Darea Capua, Camryn Harvey, Allyson Meade and Anna Blankenship, Natalie’s younger sister.
Logan has one more senior on the team who is currently a manager in Mika Dalton.
“We are trying to get her eligible,” Gertz said. “She is coming off an ACL tear and we don’t know if she will be able to make it back.”
LHS hopes to field a JV team this year.
“We haven’t been able to play on JV games much. We’ve played maybe 2-3 JV games and that was two years ago. We didn’t play any last year. It’s hard to maintain and build a program when your younger players don’t get to play.”
The Lady Cats have another challenging schedule this winter.
One of the highlights is the second-ever Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase, scheduled for Dec. 10-11 at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Nine games are scheduled to be played in the classic, including teams from all across the state.
The host Lady Cats are slated to play PikeView on Dec. 10 in a rematch of last year’s state tournament game.
Logan then takes on Lincoln on Dec. 11 on the final day of the tournament.
In other non-conference games during the 2021-22 season, Logan is set to have home-and-away series with Westside and Ripley and single games against Oak Hill and Class AAA sectional foes Lincoln County and Huntington St. Joe.
Cardinal Conference foes Chapmanville, Scott, Wayne, Nitro, Poca, Winfield, Herbert Hoover and Sissonville are also on the schedule as usual.